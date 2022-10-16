Everywhere You Can Get Deals on Pasta for National Pasta Day

We don’t need to lie about it to make pasta feel better about itself. Pasta is great. It’s just not quite as exciting of a food holiday as others like National Taco Day, National Pizza Day, or National Cheeseburger Day. Nonetheless, we celebrate pasta on October 17, smack in the middle of National Pasta Month. You won’t find the full deluge of deals you see on those higher profile days or ones like National Coffee Day. Nonetheless, there are some deals on pasta from restaurants like Olive Garden, Noodles & Company, and others. Get out there and make the most of this pasta-y day. Here are the best food deals for National Pasta Day.

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

Pasta Deals on National Pasta Day Carmine's Italian Restaurant

The deal: All locations are offering a six-pound pasta special to celebrate National Pasta Month. Pick up to three types of pasta and three sauces. You also get a bread basket and sides of Romano, ricotta, and shredded mozzarella cheese. It feeds six to eight people and costs $120 for dine-in or to-go.

When: October 17 (and every Sunday in October) Carmine's Italian Restaurant

The deal: Get a free glass of prosecco when you show the chain's National Pasta Day social media post.

When: October 17 Olive Garden

The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine and $10 six-packs. You have to order food to get alcohol, and the deal is only available where local laws permit.

When: Ongoing Noodles & Company

The deal: Reward members get double points on all purchases this week.

When: October 17-21 and October 24-28 Fazoli's

The deal: The code "PASTADAY" will get you two orders of Baked Spaghetti and drinks for $10.

When: October 17-23

Courtesy of Carmine's Italian Restaurant

Local Deals on National Pasta Day Tacombi — Miami, New York City, Washington, DC

The deal: Every weekday, Tacombi runs a happy hour with $9 Margaritas and Sandia Santas as well as $5 beers and Mexican Micheladas.

When: Monday-Friday, 4-7 pm

Other Deals on National Pasta Day Tim Hortons

The deal: Order through the Tims app to get a medium hot or iced coffee for $.99.

When: Through October 31 Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: The chain is bringing back its Mangia! Mondays promotion for the month of October. Get a 16-inch traditional cheese pizza for $14.

When: October 17 and 24 Wendy's

The deal: DashPass members on DoorDash get $4 off any order of at least $20 that includes a Biggie Bag.

When: Through October 30 Jet's Pizza

The deal: Get free Jet's bread with the purchase of any regular-priced pizza. Use the code "BREAD."

When: Through October 31 Blaze Pizza

The deal: For $10, you can get an 11-inch, two-topping pizza with a drink and dessert.

When: Through October 31 Hungry Howie's

The deal: Get Howie Bread for 99 cents with the purchase of any large pizza at regular price. Use the code "LHP99." It's part of the shop's campaign to raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

When: Through October 30 Wendy's

The deal: Get a free small order of breakfast potatoes with any purchase through the mobile app.

When: Through October 23 Outback Steakhouse

The deal: Get free delivery with the code "SPOOKYFREE."

When: October 16-31 Jollibee

The deal: There's a BOGO deal on Peach Mango Pie across the US and Canada.

When: Through October 25 Streets of New York

The deal: The Arizona-based chain is offering a 16-inch one-topping pizza for $20 with the code "$20PIZZA." That's $3.80 off the usual price.

When: Through October 31 Pasqually's Pizza & Wings

The deal: Get free delivery with the code "PIZZAMONTH."

When: Through October 23 Pieology

The deal: Join Pie Life rewards in October and get a free one-topping thin pizza. After you join, you'll have seven days to redeem that reward.

When: Through October 31 Marco's Pizza

The deal: Take 20% off all menu-priced pizzas with the code "NPM20." You have to order through its website or app, though.

When: October 17-20 Casey's

The deal: A large Breakfast Pizza will run you just $14.

When: October 16-18 Modern Market Eatery

The deal: Kids eat free in-restaurant with the purchase of an adult entrée.

When: Sundays and Mondays after 5 pm Peet's

The deal: Buy a one-pound bag of coffee beans and you'll get a free small drip coffee.

When: Ongoing Qdoba

The deal: Guac and queso are free with the purchase of any entrée.

When: Ongoing Cappello's

The deal: The grain-free pizza shop is offering 20% off pizzas on its site with the code "PIZZAMONTH20."

When: Through November 1 Zaxby's

The deal: Grab a free Big Zax Snak Meal for updating or downloading the new Zax Rewardz app.

When: Ongoing Gopuff

The deal: Take 25% off seasonal candy purchases. You can also take $10.31 off an order of at least $66.60 that includes alcohol.

When: October 17-31 Aldi

The deal: Mama Cozzi pizzas are all available at a discount, each under $6.

When: October 19 - November 1