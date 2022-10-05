Everywhere You Can Get Food Deals for National Pasta Month
October is National Pasta Month, and there are a lot of deals you can dig up.
October is to food holidays as JJ Abrams movies are to lens flares. You can count on there being a lot of them.
In October, you've got big days like National Taco Day, National Dessert Day, and Halloween, as well as month-long celebrations like National Pizza Month. Less heralded, but still existent is National Pasta Month. And, of course, there are deals on pasta you'll find all month long.
As we do here, we're pulling together all the best offers around this month to help you make the most of the food-centric celebrations taking place. Here are the pasta food deals you'll find during National Pasta Month.
Pasta Deals for National Pasta Month
Noodles & Company
The deal: If you're a Noodles Rewards member, you can grab a half-price entrée every weekend in October.
When: Friday-Sunday throughout October
Carmine's Italian Restaurant
The deal: All locations are offering a six-pound pasta special to celebrate National Pasta Month. Pick up to three types of pasta and three sauces. You also get a bread basket and sides of Romano, ricotta, and shredded mozzarella cheese. It feeds six to eight people and costs $120 for dine-in to to-go.
When: Every Sunday in October + October 17
Olive Garden
The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine and $10 six-packs. You have to order food to get alcohol, and the deal is only available where local laws permit.
When: Ongoing
Carmine's Italian Restaurant
The deal: Get a free glass of prosseco when you show the chain's National Pasta Day social media post.
When: October 17
Noodles & Company
The deal: Reward members get double points on all purchases this week.
When: October 17-21 and October 24-28
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.