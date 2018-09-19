Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Pepperoni is far and away America's favorite pizza topping (as long as we're taking cheese and sauce as a given). Whether you like your spiced meat thin and large or curling up at the edges to make little grease pools, your favorite national holiday has arrived: National Pepperoni Pizza Day.
The cheesy "food holiday" lands on Thursday, September 20, and all sorts of popular pizza chains -- Domino's, Pizza Hut, Papa John's, Little Caesars, and more -- are celebrating with deals for super-cheap pizza. It's a day that invites celebrations of the most obvious kind. (It rhymes with pizza party.)
To help get your party going, here are some of the best deals you'll find in honor of pepperoni's big day.
Pizza Deals for National Pepperoni Pizza Day
Pizza Hut
The deal: Buy any large menu-priced pizza and you can grab a $1 medium pepperoni pizza with the code "PEPPERONI2018."
When: September 20
Domino's
The deal: Grab the "Mix & Match" offer, which will get you two or more pizzas, pastas, bread bites, boneless chicken wings, and more for $5.99 each.
When: Ongoing
Papa John's
The deal: Drop the code "PAPATRACK" and you'll land 25% off any regularly-priced pizza purchased online.
When: Ongoing
Little Caesars
The deal: It's pepperoni and then some. Get the limited-edition 5 Meat Feast pizza for just $9.
When: Ongoing
Cicis
The deal: Have yourself a pizza party with a medium pepperoni pizza to-go for $3.99. You can grab up to three per order.
When: September 20
PT's Tavern
The deal: Grab an $8 pepperoni flatbread in honor of pepperoni's big day.
When: September 20
Frank and Andrea's
The deal: Take home a large 18-inch pepperoni pizza for the cost of a personal pie ($10) at the Minneapolis-based pizza shop. Also note that any pizza is a personal pizza if you eat it all yourself.
When: September 20
Other Free Food & Deals on National Pepperoni Pizza Day
McDonald's
The deal: Steer the car toward the Golden Arches because the roadside beacon is offering free fries on Fridays and $1 sandwiches any day from now through September 30. Both deals can be found on the McDonald's mobile app.
When: Ongoing, but frequency varies by deal
PintPass
The deal: This app asks you to answer a couple questions about brewery taprooms when you stop by for a beer. In exchange for your time, they're buying you a round. Get all the details on grabbing free beers through PintPass here.
When: Ongoing
Wendy's
The deal: For a limited time, you can treat yourself to a 50-cent Frosty. You should probably dip some of those free fries from Ronald into the Frosty.
When: Ongoing
Dairy Queen
The deal: Use the DQ app to land a burger and a Blizzard for just $4. Hurry, before blizzards are a dirty word again. (And don't forget you can get a totally free Blizzard for downloading the DQ mobile app.)
When: Ongoing
Panda Express
The deal: To celebrate the return of the Panda's Honey Sesame Chicken Breast, get $3 off any online order of $5 or more with the code "HONEYISBACK."
When: Through October 31
Jimboy's Tacos
The deal: First responders, active military, firefighters, police, and EMTs can pick up a free ground beef taco or vegetarian taco all month just by flashing their ID as a thank you for your service.
When: September 1-30
Bonefish Grill
The deal: Grab a free appetizer with the purchase of any two entrées. Though, you have to show a coupon to get the deal. If that confuses you, ask your parents what a coupon is. They used to use them all the time.
When: September 18-30
Jersey Mike's
The deal: Every day this month you can get 10% off your order and a chance to win college football tickets when you use the code "SUBABOVE10."
When: Through September 30
More Pizza Deals?
If you know of National Pepperoni Pizza Day freebies and deals we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
