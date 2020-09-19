News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Pizza for National Pepperoni Pizza Day Pizza. Party. Pizza! Party!

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

I'd argue it's not the best topping for a pizza (banana peppers and green olives for the win), but it's certainly the most ubiquitous. Pepperoni pizza is something of a standard. It makes sense that we'd take a little time to celebrate it. (Insofar as it makes sense to celebrate pizza at all rather than just eat and enjoy it.) National Pepperoni Pizza Day lands on September 20. It's, well, it's self explanatory. You know what you're celebrating, and you know you won't be going out of your way to celebrate it unless there's some kind of offer luring you toward its cheesy oasis. (Unless you're just hitting up a local pizza joint because they're great and you want to support them right now. Then you probably don't need a deal because you get a medal for supporting your local shop.) If you do need to be allured to the pizza oasis, there are plenty of deals singing the song of the sirens at big chains like California Pizza Kitchen, Jet's Pizza, Mountain Mike's and more. Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

Free Pizza Deals for National Pepperoni Pizza Day Stoner's Pizza Joint

The deal: Buy a large pizza and you're going to get set up with a free large pepperoni pizza. Happy National Pepperoni Pizza Day to you.

When: September 20 Pieology

The deal: Sign up for the Pie Life Rewards app by September 19 to get a BOGO pepperoni pizza deal in your app on September 20.

When: September 20 Kolache Factory

The deal: Since it has pizza kolaches, it's celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day with a buy-three-get-three-free deal. Use this coupon or track one down on their social media pages.

When: September 20