Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Pizza for National Pepperoni Pizza Day
Pizza. Party. Pizza! Party!
I'd argue it's not the best topping for a pizza (banana peppers and green olives for the win), but it's certainly the most ubiquitous. Pepperoni pizza is something of a standard. It makes sense that we'd take a little time to celebrate it. (Insofar as it makes sense to celebrate pizza at all rather than just eat and enjoy it.)
National Pepperoni Pizza Day lands on September 20. It's, well, it's self explanatory. You know what you're celebrating, and you know you won't be going out of your way to celebrate it unless there's some kind of offer luring you toward its cheesy oasis. (Unless you're just hitting up a local pizza joint because they're great and you want to support them right now. Then you probably don't need a deal because you get a medal for supporting your local shop.) If you do need to be allured to the pizza oasis, there are plenty of deals singing the song of the sirens at big chains like California Pizza Kitchen, Jet's Pizza, Mountain Mike's and more.
Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Pepperoni Pizza Day.
Free Pizza Deals for National Pepperoni Pizza Day
Stoner's Pizza Joint
The deal: Buy a large pizza and you're going to get set up with a free large pepperoni pizza. Happy National Pepperoni Pizza Day to you.
When: September 20
Pieology
The deal: Sign up for the Pie Life Rewards app by September 19 to get a BOGO pepperoni pizza deal in your app on September 20.
When: September 20
Kolache Factory
The deal: Since it has pizza kolaches, it's celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day with a buy-three-get-three-free deal. Use this coupon or track one down on their social media pages.
When: September 20
Pizza Deals for National Pepperoni Pizza Day
Mountain Mike's
The deal: It's National Pepperoni Pizza Day, and you can get some of those tasty, curly pepperonis. The code "670540" will get you 20% off any pepperoni pizza, in any size.
When: September 20
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: The new "Lunch Box" delivery deal -- available through CPK.com, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates -- gets you an adult entrée and kid entrée for $20 or less.
When: Through mid-October
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Get a large pepperoni pizza for $10.99 -- bold or classic - with the code "PEP." That's short for pepperoni, but if you want to be peppy about it, no one will hold it against you.
When: September 20
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Use the code "HALFOFF" on Tuesday through Sunday to get half-off the price of a large pizza when you order online. On Mondays you can get half off a Deep Dish or Tavern-Cut Pizza, but it's the deal of the day and you don't need to use a code.
When: Ongoing
Marco's Pizza
The deal: The code "MED699" will get you a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99.
When: "For a limited time"
Grimaldi's
The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
When: Ongoing
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Use the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu with each item costing just $5.99. The options include pizza, sticks, soda, and cookies.
When: Ongoing
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Order online to get two large two-topping pizzas for $22. That's so many twos.
When: Ongoing
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Ranch
The deal: Any two large pizzas will run you $22. The coupon (if you're not ordering online) can be found on the restaurant's site.
When: Through December 31
Round Table
The deal: The large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza is $19.99 for a whole lot of pizza and little red circles.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $9.99. Pizzas are available for contactless delivery or pickup.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get two medium one-topping pizzas for $12.99 with the Hut's new Double it Box.
When: Ongoing
Papa John's
The deal: The Shaq-a-Roni pizza -- the extra large pizza with extra pepperoni and extra cheese -- is just $12. Yeah, it's named after him. How many other Shaqs do you know?
When: Ongoing
Other Deals on National Pepperoni Pizza Day
Wendy's
The deal: Hop into the Wendy's app to get a free 10-piece order of chicken nuggets with any purchase.
When: Through September 27
Wendy's
The deal: Use the app to land a free order of the chain's new Bacon Pub Fries with any purchase through the mobile app.
When: Through September 27
Panera
The deal: Sign up for the MyPanera Coffee Subscription (usually $8.99 a month) and you'll get a full month for free. That's one month of unlimited coffee.
When: Through September 30
Chili's
The deal: This month's Margarita of the Month is the Jack to School 'Rita, borne under the assumption that all parents could use a drink right now.
When: September 1-30
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Get free delivery through its site or mobile app. It may be all the enticement you need to try out its four new wing sauces.
When: Through September 30
Dunkin'
The deal: To celebrate its new partnership with DoorDash, Dunkin' is offering a $0 delivery fee and a free 25-count box of Dunkin' Munchkins with any order of at least $10.
When: Through September 21
Halo Burger
The deal: Sign up for QP Rewards by September 18 to get a QP Burger for $1.97.
When: Redeem September 18-30
Jamba
The deal: If you download the app and sign up for My Jamba Rewards, you'll get $3 off your first order and $2 off your second order.
When: Through September 30
Noodles & Company
The deal: Add a free shareable to your order when you donate $2 to No Kid Hungry to fight childhood hunger in the US. Also, Noodles Rewards members will get a bonus 350 points, which is enough to get you free delivery.
When: September 4 - October 15
Smashburger
The deal: Get a White Claw for $3. Where it's allowed, you can get your hard seltzer to go.
When: Through October 5
Jack in the Box
The deal: Grab a $1 Chicken Sandwich through the Jack mobile app.
When: Through September 30
