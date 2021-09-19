Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Photo courtesy of Marco's Pizza

At the other end of the spectrum from food holiday gems like National Queso Day and National Thank Your Produce Manager Day (April 2, mark your calendar) sit the food holidays that force you to take notice. We're getting one of the latter this week with the arrival of National Pepperoni Pizza Day. The big day for pizza and its best friend lands on September 20. This is a big leap from holidays like National Fruitcake Toss Day because not only are we talking about delicious food, but there are restaurants all over the country ready to serve up specials that will make ensure you go to bed impossibly full of pizza. You're going to find deals from shops like Marco's Pizza, Blaze Pizza, and Chuck E. Cheese. Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

Pizza Deals for National Pepperoni Pizza Day Bertucci's

The deal: You can trim 40% off the price of a pepperoni pizza for National Pepperoni Pizza Day. The discount is automatically applied in-store. When ordering online, use the code "PEPPPIZZADAY."

When: September 20 Marco's Pizza

The deal: Grab a large pepperoni pizza for $9.99.

When: September 20 Peter Piper Pizza

The deal: Get a large one-topping pizza and Garlic Cheese Bread for $16 when you order dine-in or carryout.

When: September 20 Chuck E. Cheese

The deal: Buy one large one-topping pizza for dine-in or carryout and get one free when you order through the mouse's website and use the code "Pepperoni."

When: September 20 Blaze Pizza

The deal: Get a large pepperoni pizza for just $10.

When: September 20 Pasqually's

The deal: Order through Pasqually's site and get buy-one-get-one-free pepperoni pizzas with the code "PeppBOGO."

When: September 20 Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: If you're a rewards member, you'll get double points on any purchase for the holiday.

When: September 20 Pieology

The deal: If you're a Pie Life Rewards member, you can grab a Pepperoni Thin Crust Pizza for $6. You'll have to be signed up for the program by September 19 to grab this one.

When: September 20 Ledo Pizza

The deal: Snag an eight-inch Pepperoni Pizza for $6.

When: September 20

Photo courtesy of Blaze Pizza

Local Deals on National Pepperoni Pizza Day Sgt. Pepperoni's Pizza Store - Irvine, Newport Beach, and Viejo, California

The deal: Get your pepperoni toppings for free.

When: September 20

Other Deals on National Pepperoni Pizza Day Wendy's

The deal: For just $1, you can buy a Wendy's Boo! Book. It gives you coupons for five free Frostys and a free order of fries with a purchase through the mobile app. All proceeds will go to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

When: Through October 31 Dunkin'

The deal: Any Perks member can grab a free drink anytime they make three purchases in a given week. Each week is defined as a stretch from Monday to Sunday, according to the fine print. So, it's not just any random seven days.

When: Through October 3 Taco John's

The deal: Grab a free side of Queso Blanco and chips if you're a loyalty club member. You'll get the coupon through the Taco John's mobile app. No purchase is required.

When: September 18-20 Fatburger

The deal: Get a free milkshake with any purchase on Mondays all month.

When: Mondays through September 27 Wendy's

The deal: Get an order of fries in any size for a dollar all month.

When: Through October 3 Elevation Burger

The deal: Get a free milkshake when you make any purchase in-store on a Monday in September.

When: Mondays through September 27 Arby's

The deal: Buy a regular meal and get a Kid's Meal for $1. Also, Arby's will make a donation to the Arby's Foundation with each Kid's Meal sold.

When: Through September 26 Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

The deal: Buy queso on National Queso Day, and you'll get free queso on your next visit.

When: September 20 Wings Over

The deal: Take 10% off an online order with the code "SEPTENDER10."

When: Through September 30 Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Every week in September, Rubio's is offering an $8 lunch special. This week, you can get two taco plates on special. You have to be a Rubio's Rewards member to get the deal, though.

When: September 20-26, 11 am - 2 pm 7-Eleven

The deal: The convenience store is offering two different "Gameday Bundles" through the 7NOW app. Get a large pizza and 16 boneless wings or a large pizza and four Big Gulp drinks for $10.

When: Through December 31 Golden Chick

The deal: To celebrate the arrival of its new boneless wings, you can get $1 off an order and free delivery through UberEats.

When: Ongoing