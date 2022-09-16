Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for National Pepperoni Pizza Day
Pepperoni Pizza Day is arriving, and it will bring gifts—pizza gifts.
Pizza is an everyday food. You do not need a special occasion to get one. In fact, there aren’t a whole lot of occasions that are specific to pizza. Nonetheless, you’re going to get one this week.
National Pepperoni Pizza Day lands on September 18. The holiday brings with it a deluge of deals from local pizza shops and big chains. You’re going to find deals from places like Domino’s, Marco's Pizza, and Hungry Howie’s. That many deals looks appealing all piled up, but it’s pizza and there’s only so much you can eat in a day. So, we’ve pulled together all the best deals for National Pepperoni Pizza Day to make sure that you can track down the best deal for you.
Here are the best food deals you’ll find on National Pepperoni Pizza Day.
Pizza Deals on National Pepperoni Pizza Day
Domino's
The deal: Take 20% off all menu-priced items when you order online.
When: Through October 16
Marco's Pizza
The deal: Get a large Pepperoni Magnifico with classic pepperoni, Old World Pepperoni, and three cheeses for $10 with the code "PEPMAG." (And don't forget that first-time users of the Marco's Pizza app can get 25% off their first menu-priced order in-app.)
When: September 20
Pizza Hut
The deal: To celebrate its Stuffed Crust Pizza (and counter a rival launching its own version), you can grab a large, three-topping Stuffed Crust pizza for $11.99.
When: A limited time
Domino's Pizza
The deal: Any combo with three-topping pizzas and Dips &Twists will run you $8.
When: Ongoing
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Take 20% off an order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.
When: Ongoing
Bertucci's
The deal: You can grab a free Brick Oven Pizza with the purchase of another one. BOGO city.
When: Every Tuesday
Papa Murphy's
The deal: Every Tuesday, you can grab a large pizza for $10 at participating locations.
When: Every Tuesday
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Use the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu with each item costing just $5.99. The options include pizza, sticks, soda, and cookies.
When: Ongoing
Round Table
The deal: The large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza is $19.99 for a whole lot of pizza and little red circles.
When: Ongoing
Blackjack Pizza
The deal: Grab a large, one-topping pizza for $10.99 with the code "LIT."
When: Ongoing
North Italia
The deal: Sign up for the North Italia newsletter and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an online order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Veterans and active service members get 15% off all year long.
When: Ongoing
Casey's
The deal: Take $7 off an order of two large specialty pizzas. Or you can take $5 off two large single-topping pizzas.
When: Through December 31
Cali'flour Foods
The deal: The code "PizzaDay20" will get you 20% off pizza crusts.
When: September 16-20
Local Deals on National Pepperoni Pizza Day
Great Jones Distilling Co. - New York, New York
The deal: Its "Prohibition Hour"—that's its version of a happy hour—puts the price of cocktails and "light bites" at $11.
When: Tuesday-Friday, 4-7 pm
Billy's on the Beach - Newport Beach, California
The deal: The revamped happy hour includes an $8 island-inspired cocktail or wine, as well as apps like Billy's Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers, and Chowder Fries
When: Tuesday through Sunday, from 3-6 pm
Diego Pops - Scottsdale, Arizona
The deal: Get half-off appetizers, $2 off beers, $6 Diego Margaritas, and other deals during happy hour.
When: Daily, 3-6 pm
Other Deals Available on National Pepperoni Pizza Day
Wendy's
The deal: Get a free Dave's Single when you make any purchase through the Wendy's mobile app.
When: September 15-21
Wendy's
The deal: The Boo Book is back. For a dollar, you can get a coupon book that gives you five free junior Frostys. Plus, you'll be supporting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
When: Through October 31
Wendy's
The deal: Grab a premium sandwich for $1 when you buy another. Grab that weekly through the end of the month.
When: Through September 30
Wendy's
The deal: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese or Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit. You can get that discount in the mobile app once per week until the deal expires.
When: Through September 25
Tim Hortons
The deal: Tim Rewards members can snag a free breakfast sandwich and $0 delivery when ordering through the mobile app.
When: Through September 25
Popeyes
The deal: The 5 for $6.99 deal is back. You get five pieces of bone-in chicken in the meal.
When: Through October 2
Miller's Ale House
The deal: Grab the Classic Cheeseburger for just $7. You can also upgrade to a Prime Burger or Smashed Queso Burger for an extra $4. You'll have to be a Raving Fans E-Club member, though.
When: September 18-24
IHOP
The deal: The chain's 2x2x2 Breakfast Combo has returned. For $5, you get two Buttermilk Pancakes, two eggs, and your choice of two bacon strips or two pork sausage links.
When: Through October 2
Cotton Patch Cafe
The deal: Tender Tuesday gets you a Tenders Basket for $5.
When: Tuesdays through October 4
Wendy's
The deal: Place an order that hits the $10 minimum in the Wendy's app, and you'll get a free large order of fries.
When: Through September 30
Bob Evans
The deal: Try the new Banana Nut Hotcakes when you sign up for the chain's app for the first time.
When: Through October 16
Sonic Drive-In
The deal: Mix and match any two of the Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger, regular Fritos Chili Cheese Wrap, or small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken for $5.
When: Through December 31
Red Lobster
The deal: The chain's new Two for Tuesday deal lets you get two Lobster, Shrimp, and Salmon meals for $49.99. Each meal comes with your choice of two sides. This deal is available for pickup and delivery.
When: Every Tuesday
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Every Tuesday, it's BOGO traditional wings for the creatively-named Wings Tuesday, which B-Dubs recently resurrected from the dead.
When: Every Tuesday
Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar
The deal: The restaurant that reminds you of Big Bird's imaginary friend is offering $5 cheeseburgers every Tuesday.
When: Every Tuesday
Tijuana Flats
The deal: Get a free small queso with the purchase of any entrée.
When: Every Tuesday
Charleys Philly Steaks
The deal: Purchase a combo meal and get a free kids meal.
When: Through September 30
Romano's Macaroni Grill
The deal: Kids 12 and under get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée when dining in.
When: Through September 30
El Pollo Loco
The deal: It is offering an expanded $5 Fire-Grilled Combo meal with the addition of its Fire-Grilled Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Combo.
When: Through November 2
El Pollo Loco
The deal: The Family Feast meal is available for just $24. It includes eight pieces of bone-in chicken, two large sides, an Avocado Family Salad, four churros, and tortillas.
When: Through November 2
Boston Market
The deal: Take $25 off any order of at least $100.
When: Through September 30
