Everywhere You Can Cheap Pizza for National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Whether you like them big and floppy or the smaller ones that hook upward, we can all agree that pepperoni is the quintessential pizza topping. Maybe not the best, but it's a crowdpleaser. It can get you out of a jam. People coming over and you don't know what they want? Order a pepperoni.
Well, pepperoni pizza is going to hit you back for all the love. September 20 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. To celebrate, pizzerias across the country are going to hook you up with cheap slices and whole pies. Whether it's big national chains like Pizza Hut and Papa John's or local shops you can get to through apps like Slice, the world (of pizza) is your oyster today.
Here are the best deals you'll find on National Pepperoni Pizza Day.
Free Pizza for National Pepperoni Pizza Day
Villa Italian Kitchen
The deal: Buy a slice of pepperoni pizza and get one for free in honor of National Pepperoni Pizza Day.
When: September 20
Pizza Deals for National Pepperoni Pizza Day
Marco's Pizza
The deal: You can pick up a large Pepperoni Magnifico covered with Old World Pepperoni for just $9.99 when you use the code "MAG999." The offer is only available at participating locations.
When: September 20-22
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Dig into pizza with some curly pepperoni. Get $5 a Mountain with the code "6242368." Or you can get $3 off any large pizza with the code "889573."
When: September 20
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Grab a large pepperoni pizza for $10.99 with the code "PEP."
When: September 20
Slice
The deal: To celebrate the start of the NFL season, the app that connects you to local pizza shops is offering $5 off an order through the app. Use the code "NFL5" on an order of at least $10.
When: Ongoing
Grimaldi's
The deal: The pizza shop's happy hour includes $2 off draft beers, $3 off a glass of wine, $3 off antipasto and bruschetta, and $15 off a bottle of wine. The promo runs from 3:30-6pm local time, though, times may vary some by location.
When: Daily
Instacart
The deal: Spend $18 on Kraft products, like Classico pizzas, and get $5 off your order or free delivery. Your choice.
When: September 2-29
Local Pizza Deals for National Pepperoni Pizza Day
Papa John's - San Antonio, Texas
The deal: Grab a large one-topping pizza for $7 when you carry out at participating locations in San Antonio, Texas. Extra toppings are just a buck each.
When: Through September 29
Other Deals on National Pepperoni Pizza Day
Taco Bell
The deal: Order through TacoBell.com or the Taco Bell app to get a totally free bean burrito when you place an order of at least $5.
When: Through October 17
B.GOOD
The deal: Pick up any of the shop's three chef-inspired cheeseburgers for free (SERIOUSLY!?) if you download the B.GOOD app. The offer can be redeemed at all 65 locations in the US.
When: September 16-22
UNO Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: Get a $2 Stemmari Rosé Sangria with UNO's new ongoing drink promotion. We hope it pairs well with pepperoni.
When: August 23 - September 30
McDonald's
The deal: Get a $0 delivery fee when order McDonald's through the Uber Eats app. The discount will automatically be applied.
When: September 20, 26
White Castle
The deal: For a limited time you can get two breakfast sliders for $3. The offer is part of the slider hub's Winning Waffle promotion, which can somehow result in getting a trip to Belgium because, you know, waffles.
When: Through November 4
Potbelly
The deal: Shake up your routine with, uh, a shake. Get a free one with the purchase of any entrée.
When: September 20-23
QDOBA
The deal: Through its partnership with No Kid Hungry, you can get some good grub and feel good about it. When you eat at QDOBA during the month of September, you can donate $2 to No Kid Hungry at participating locations. For your generosity, the chain will get you a coupon for a free order of chips and queso with the purchase of an entrée. You can use that coupon on your next visit.
When: Coupons given through September 30, coupons redeemable through October 6
Johnny Rockets
The deal: From 2-5pm on Monday through Thursday, you can jump on Johnny’s “Shake Time” happy hour pricing. That’ll land you a half-price shake, including its new Extreme Candy Explosion Shake.
When: September 9-26, 2-5pm on Monday through Thursday
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Sink your teeth into a Pizookie for just $3 with any purchase throughout the month. It's a cookie baked in a deep-dish pan and topped with ice cream. Make room for dessert. Lots of room.
When: Through October 6
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: It's basically happy hour at the Coffee Bean for the rest of the month. Get half-off all Ice Blended drinks in the evening.
When: September 16-28, 6pm-close
Applebee's
The deal: The chain's new Neighborhood Drink of the Month is a $1 Adios, available every day in September.
When: September 1-30
Grimaldi's
The deal: Make a donation to No Kid Hungry when dining at Grimaldi's and you'll get a "bounce back card" to match your donation in increments of $5 with a maximum of $25 per visit.
When: September 1-30
El Pollo Loco
The deal: The LA-inspired Mexican restaurant is launching a set of Fire-Grilled Combos that are just $5 each, including Chicken Nachos, Chicken Taquitos with guacamole, Tacos al Carbon, Classic Chicken Burrito, and more.
When: Available through October 30
