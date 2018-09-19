This Pizza Hut Deal Will Get You Pepperoni Pizza for $1

Everyone who loves pizza (so, everyone?) has their go-to pizzas. You know what frozen pizza to stock up on, and you know which local pizza place is the best. But National Pepperoni Pizza Day on September 20 is a day to break the shackles of routine and get yourself a genuinely cheap pizza. (There are a ton of deals out there for National Pepperoni Pizza Day.)
One of the best deals of the day comes from the former home of Pizza Head. Much like it did last year, Pizza Hut -- fresh off the start of its first season replacing Papa John's as the official pizza of the NFL -- will hook you up with a $1 pepperoni pizza.
Here's how it works: buy any large menu-priced pizza and get a medium pepperoni pizza for just a buck. When you order, use the code "PEPPERONI2018" to get the discount. Also, ask if we can get a "Where Are They Now?" on Pizza Head. Is there a Pizza Head Partner? Maybe Uncle Pizza Head? Little Pizza Bites running around the Pizza Castle? We want to know.
Normally, a medium pepperoni pizza at the Hut would set you back $13.49, so it's a damn good deal as long you're down to skip the local shop this one time. Just let them know you'll be back next week, or tomorrow if the pizza-craving strikes again.
