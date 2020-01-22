Everywhere You Can Get Cheap & Free Pie for National Pie Day

It's not rude, even on National Pie Day, to suggest that pie is the Ed McMahon to cake's Johnny Carson. If dessert was 90s Must-See TV Thursday, cake would be Friends and pie would be, I don't know, Union Square?
Nonetheless, you're going to have dessert and you weren't going to just shut the TV off between Friends and Seinfield. January 23 is National Pie Day and it's a day where you can give pie a little extra respect, maybe not make cheap jokes about it just because you'd rather have a slice of cake. Instead, you can appreciate pie for what it is and get out there to take advantage of the cheap and free slices of pie that are being offered at restaurants across the country. You'll find deals at XXXX.
Here are the absolute best deals you'll find on National Pie Day.
Pie Deals for National Pie Day
Grand Traverse Pie Company
The deal: Grab yourself a free slice of cherry crumb or apple crumb pie with any purchase at every location.
When: January 23
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: If you join the Premier Rewards Plus program, you'll get hooked up with a free Pizookie. It's basically a cookie pie.
When: Ongoing
Black Angus Steakhouse
The deal: If join the restaurant's reward program, you'll get a free dessert for signing up. That includes its Sky-High Mud Pie.
When: Ongoing
Shari's
The deal: First-time users get a free slice of pie for signing up for the Shari's rewards program.
When: Ongoing
Bakers Square
The deal: Take $2 off a whole pie for the holiday.
When: January 20-23
Marie Callender's
The deal: An appetizer, two entrées, and two slices of pie will run you just $25.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Deals for National Pie Day
Domino's
The deal: For just one week, you can get a large two-topping pizza for carryout.
When: January 20-26
Papa Gino's
The deal: Join the rewards program to land a free 10-inch cheese pizza.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Hut
The deal: For a limited time, you can get a Meat Lover's Pizza for just $10. That's 30% off the usual price, in case you need to know just how good of a deal that truly is.
When: Ongoing
Marco's Pizza
The deal: Get a medium pizza for just $6.99 through National Pizza Week with the code "MED699." Check with your local Marco's, though. Not all of them are participating and the price might vary slightly between restaurants.
When: January 12-18
Domino's
The deal: Take home any two of these selections for $5.99 each. You can get a medium two-topping pizza, bread twists, salad, stuffed cheesy bread, pasta, and more.
When: Ongoing
Papa John's
The deal: The new Alfredo garlic parmesan crust pizza is just $10 right now.
When: Ongoing
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Like Domino's, Hungry Howie's has a mix and match deal. Pick any two items from the Mix & Match menu for $7.99 each with the code "PICK2."
When: Ongoing
Little Caesar's
The deal: The Quattro might be gone, but you can get Hot-N-Ready Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza for $6.49.
When: Ongoing, 4-8pm
Papa Murphy's
The deal: Grab a $7 large pepperoni pizza to celebrate the ol' pizza week.
When: January 12-18
Fresh Brothers
The deal: The chain is celebrating Veganuary with Daiya Foods. You can get a free vegan mozzarella upgrade to your pizza.
When: Through January 23
Papa Gino's
The deal: Order two or more large traditional cheese pizzas and they'll be $10.99 each.
When: Ongoing
Bertucci's
The deal: On Wednesdays, kids can snag a free meal with the purchase of an adult meal that costs at least $8.99.
When: January 15
Blackjack Pizza
The deal: The pizza-starved can get a large two-topping pizza and a regular-size salad for $17.99 or two large two-topping pizza for $19.99. Though, the deals vary a little by state.
When: Through March 31
Blaze Pizza
The deal: You can dig up a half-size pizza and your choice of a salad or four Dough Knots for $9.95.
When: Ongoing
Instacart
The deal: Spend at least $18 on DiGiorno products and you'll get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through February 2
MOD Pizza
The deal: For every MOD-size salad you buy in January, MOD will help you keep healthy eating going by giving you a free one in February. The deal can be redeemed in the MOD Pizza app up to four times in January.
When: January 1-31
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: Take $10 off an order of at least $40 with the promo code "10OFF40."
When: Through February 9
Papa Murphy's
The deal: Sign up for the take-and-bake chain's email newsletter to get a coupon for 25% off your next online order.
When: Ongoing
UNO's Pizzeria and Grill
The deal: When you buy any pizza for takeout, you can get a second pizza of equal value for just $7.
When: Ongoing
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Participating locations are offering a large Detroit-style Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza for $13.99. (The New York City location does not appear to be participating in this offer.)
When: Ongoing
Shakey's
The deal: Grab a medium one-topping thin-crust pizza and a half-pound of Mojo potatoes for $15.99.
When: Ongoing
Local Deals for National Pie Day
Social Market & Eatery - Los Angeles, California
The deal: Located in the Los Angeles Airport Marriott, you'll get Apple Pie Shots for just $.20 in honor of the holiday.
When: January 23
Other Deals Available on National Pie Day
Applebee's
The deal: Get the "eatin' good" hub's Vodka Rum Frostbite cocktail for just a buck every day this month.
When: January 1-31
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: You can get BOGO boneless wings on any size B-Dubs order every Thursday. The deal is available for dine-in at all sports bar locations and is available for takeout at select locations.
When: Ongoing, every Thursday
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: Take $10 off an order of at least $40 with the promo code "10OFF40."
When: Through February 9
El Pollo Loco
The deal: Postmates is giving you free delivery when you try out one of El Pollo Loco's new Fit Bowls. No promo code is required.
When: Through January 26
B.GOOD
The deal: Kids eat free on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
When: Ongoing
More Pie Deals?
