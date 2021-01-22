Everywhere You Can Get Cheap & Free Pie Today for National Pie Day
All the pie and pizza you can stomach.
Millions of Americans have been looking forward to a special day landing this week. It's a day of national rejoicing. National Pie Day arrives on January 23.
Tired of playing second fiddle to cake, pie has declared its own day. (Err... I guess it was declared by a Colorado-based teacher and remains backed by the American Pie Council.) Either way! It's the one day of the year where pie declares dominion over cake. So, be like National Pie Day-founder Charlie Papazian and put candles on your birthday pie. You'll be able to get a slice or a whole tin for a song in honor of the holiday. You'll find deals at places like Boston Market and Black Angus Steakhouse, not to mention local shops across the country. Oh, and you're going to find some pizza deals too. Even if you hate when people say "pizza pie," you can't argue with a pizza deal.
Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Pie Day.
Pie Deals for National Pie DayBoston Market
The deal: Lots of sweets are seeing a solid discount right now. For just a buck, you can grab a Chocolate Chunk Cookie (normally $1.99), Chocolate Brownie ($1.99), or a slice of Pumpkin Pie ($1.99). For $2, you can get a slice of Chocolate Cake ($2.99), a slice of Carrot Cake ($3.49), or an entire Pumpkin Pie ($6.49).
When: Through February 3
Black Angus Steakhouse
The deal: Prime Club members can grab a slice of the Steakhouse's Mud Pie for $2.50 on National Pie Day, as long as they're making an entrée purchase as well. the deal is available for takeaway and curbside pick-up as well.
When: January 23
Bakers Square
The deal: Yes, this one and the two after aren't on National Pie Day, but you obviously want to save some for later, right? Get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any entrée and beverage. You can eat it or slam it in the face of the next person who says "happy hump day." Your choice.
When: Every Wednesday
O’Charleys
The deal: Get a free slice of pie on Wednesdays when you buy a meal.
When: Every Wednesday
Carvel
The deal: Grab an ice cream sundae and it’ll throw in another one for free because hump day calls for double the sundaes.
When: Every Wednesday
Local Pie Deals for National Pie DayEckert's - Belleville, Illinois
The deal: The family-owned and operated pick-your-own orchard is celebrating Pie Day with a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on its home-baked pies. That includes Caramel Apple Walnut, Dutch Apple Pie, Double Crust Apple Pie, and No Sugar Added Pie. You can even order them for curbside pickup.
When: January 23
Smooch Tartshop - San Francisco, California
The deal: This Saturday-only pop-up at the Ferry Building lands on a Pie DAy this year. So, grab one of its alluring tarts for $6.50 or take home a box of four for $24.
When: January 23
Pizza Deals Available on National Pie DayPizza Hut
The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $9.99. Pizzas are available for contactless delivery or pickup.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Hut
The deal: To celebrate its Stuffed Crust Pizza (and counter a rival launching its own version), you can grab a large, three-topping Stuffed Crust pizza for $11.99.
When: A limited time
Little Caesars
The deal: Get your pizza delivered and you'll get $5 off your order. It doesn't matter what's in your order. Though, it has to be your first time ordering delivery through LC and you need to use the code "TRYDELIVERY1."
When: Through January 31
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Use the code "HALFOFF" on Tuesday through Sunday to get half-off the price of a large pizza when you order online. On Mondays, you can get half off a Deep Dish or Tavern-Cut Pizza, but it's the deal of the day and you don't need to use a code.
When: Ongoing
Marco's Pizza
The deal: The code "MED699" will get you a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99.
When: "For a limited time"
Grimaldi's
The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
When: Ongoing
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Use the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu with each item costing just $5.99. The options include pizza, sticks, soda, and cookies.
When: Ongoing
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Order online to get two large two-topping pizzas for $22. That's so many twos.
When: Ongoing
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.
When: Ongoing
Round Table
The deal: The large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza is $19.99 for a whole lot of pizza and little red circles.
When: Ongoing
Ledo Pizza
The deal: The Football Deal will get you an 18-inch one-topping pizza, an Italian Salad, and six jumbo wings for $29.99.
When: Through February 7
Deals on Other Sweets for National Pie DayTaco Cabana
The deal: There are a few deals you can snag at Taco Cabana right now. Get two Nutella empanadas for $2.99 (or a dozen for $14.99), $2 margaritas, or a gallon of margaritas to go for $34.99.
When: Ongoing
Wendy's
The deal: Donate $2 to the Dave Thomas Foundation to get a key tag that will land you free Frostys for an entire year.
When: Buy through January 31
Other Food Deals Available on National Pie DayApplebee's
The deal: You can add a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp to any steak entrée for just a dollar. You'll need to order through the Applebee's site or mobile app.
When: Ongoing
Panda Express
The deal: The Family Meal Deal will land you two large sides and three large entrées for $29. The options include the new Firecracker Chicken Breast.
When: Through March 23
Quiznos
The deal: If you're a Toasty Points member, you can get a cup of soup for a buck when you buy an eight-inch sub.
When: Through January 23
Dunkin'
The deal: To introduce its new Extra Charged Coffee—it comes with 20% more caffeine—to the world, you can get a medium for $2.
When: Through January 26
Wendy's
The deal: Grab a free order of Wendy's new Pub Fries with a purchase in the mobile app.
When: Through January 31
Burger King
The deal: Use the BK mobile app to grab a free kids meal with any purchase of at least $1.
When: Ongoing
Jimmy John's
The deal: Grab a free side with the purchase of any eight-inch or 16-inch sub. Use the code "FREESIDE" when placing an order through the JJ website or mobile app.
When: Through January 31
Ike's Love and Sandwiches
The deal: Use the Ike's app to get free delivery anytime this month.
When: Through January 31
Taco Cabana
The deal: If you work in a restaurant, hotel, food service industry, grocery store, big-box store, or drugstore, you can get 50% off your order when you purchase while wearing a uniform or show an ID.
When: Ongoing
Starbucks
The deal: Order delivery through Uber Eats and you'll get a $0 delivery fee. (Though, there will likely still be an order fee involved.)
When: Ongoing
Olive Garden
The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine, $10 six-packs, and $3 White Claws. You have to order food to get alcohol, and the deal is only available where local laws permit.
When: Ongoing
Sheetz
The deal: Grab a free self-serve coffee once a week over a stretch of two months.
When: Weekly through January 31, 2021
Popeyes
The deal: Grab a Rip'n Chicken box for $6, which includes a chicken breast filet, two sides, sauce, and a drink.
When: For a bit
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
