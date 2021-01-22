News Everywhere You Can Get Cheap & Free Pie Today for National Pie Day All the pie and pizza you can stomach.

Millions of Americans have been looking forward to a special day landing this week. It's a day of national rejoicing. National Pie Day arrives on January 23. Tired of playing second fiddle to cake, pie has declared its own day. (Err... I guess it was declared by a Colorado-based teacher and remains backed by the American Pie Council.) Either way! It's the one day of the year where pie declares dominion over cake. So, be like National Pie Day-founder Charlie Papazian and put candles on your birthday pie. You'll be able to get a slice or a whole tin for a song in honor of the holiday. You'll find deals at places like Boston Market and Black Angus Steakhouse, not to mention local shops across the country. Oh, and you're going to find some pizza deals too. Even if you hate when people say "pizza pie," you can't argue with a pizza deal. Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Pie Day.

Pie Deals for National Pie Day Boston Market

The deal: Lots of sweets are seeing a solid discount right now. For just a buck, you can grab a Chocolate Chunk Cookie (normally $1.99), Chocolate Brownie ($1.99), or a slice of Pumpkin Pie ($1.99). For $2, you can get a slice of Chocolate Cake ($2.99), a slice of Carrot Cake ($3.49), or an entire Pumpkin Pie ($6.49).

When: Through February 3 : Lots of sweets are seeing a solid discount right now. For just a buck, you can grab a Chocolate Chunk Cookie (normally $1.99), Chocolate Brownie ($1.99), or a slice of Pumpkin Pie ($1.99). For $2, you can get a slice of Chocolate Cake ($2.99), a slice of Carrot Cake ($3.49), or an entire Pumpkin Pie ($6.49).Through February 3 Black Angus Steakhouse

The deal: Prime Club members can grab a slice of the Steakhouse's Mud Pie for $2.50 on National Pie Day, as long as they're making an entrée purchase as well. the deal is available for takeaway and curbside pick-up as well.

When: January 23 Bakers Square

The deal: Yes, this one and the two after aren't on National Pie Day, but you obviously want to save some for later, right? Get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any entrée and beverage. You can eat it or slam it in the face of the next person who says "happy hump day." Your choice.

When: Every Wednesday O’Charleys

The deal: Get a free slice of pie on Wednesdays when you buy a meal.

When: Every Wednesday Carvel

The deal: Grab an ice cream sundae and it’ll throw in another one for free because hump day calls for double the sundaes.

When: Every Wednesday

Local Pie Deals for National Pie Day Eckert's - Belleville, Illinois

The deal: The family-owned and operated pick-your-own orchard is celebrating Pie Day with a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on its home-baked pies. That includes Caramel Apple Walnut, Dutch Apple Pie, Double Crust Apple Pie, and No Sugar Added Pie. You can even order them for curbside pickup.

When: January 23 The family-owned and operated pick-your-own orchard is celebrating Pie Day with a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on its home-baked pies. That includes Caramel Apple Walnut, Dutch Apple Pie, Double Crust Apple Pie, and No Sugar Added Pie. You can even order them for curbside pickup.January 23 Smooch Tartshop - San Francisco, California

The deal: This Saturday-only pop-up at the Ferry Building lands on a Pie DAy this year. So, grab one of its alluring tarts for $6.50 or take home a box of four for $24.

When: January 23

Deals on Other Sweets for National Pie Day Taco Cabana

The deal: There are a few deals you can snag at Taco Cabana right now. Get two Nutella empanadas for $2.99 (or a dozen for $14.99), $2 margaritas, or a gallon of margaritas to go for $34.99.

When: Ongoing There are a few deals you can snag at Taco Cabana right now. Get two Nutella empanadas for $2.99 (or a dozen for $14.99), $2 margaritas, or a gallon of margaritas to go for $34.99.: Ongoing Wendy's

The deal: Donate $2 to the Dave Thomas Foundation to get a key tag that will land you free Frostys for an entire year.

When: Buy through January 31

Other Food Deals Available on National Pie Day Applebee's

The deal: The Family Meal Deal will land you two large sides and three large entrées for $29. The options include the new Firecracker Chicken Breast.

When: Through March 23 Quiznos

The deal: If you're a Toasty Points member, you can get a cup of soup for a buck when you buy an eight-inch sub.

When: Through January 23 Dunkin'

The deal: To introduce its new Extra Charged Coffee—it comes with 20% more caffeine—to the world, you can get a medium for $2.

When: Through January 26 Applebee's

The deal: You can add a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp to any steak entrée for just a dollar. You'll need to order through the Applebee's site or mobile app.

When: Ongoing Wendy's

The deal: Grab a free order of Wendy's new Pub Fries with a purchase in the mobile app.

When: Through January 31 Burger King

The deal: Use the BK mobile app to grab a free kids meal with any purchase of at least $1.

When: Ongoing Jimmy John's

The deal: Grab a free side with the purchase of any eight-inch or 16-inch sub. Use the code "FREESIDE" when placing an order through the JJ website or mobile app.

When: Through January 31 Ike's Love and Sandwiches

The deal: Use the Ike's app to get free delivery anytime this month.

When: Through January 31 Blaze Pizza

The deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.

When: Ongoing Taco Cabana

The deal: If you work in a restaurant, hotel, food service industry, grocery store, big-box store, or drugstore, you can get 50% off your order when you purchase while wearing a uniform or show an ID.

When: Ongoing Starbucks

The deal: Order delivery through Uber Eats and you'll get a $0 delivery fee. (Though, there will likely still be an order fee involved.)

When: Ongoing Olive Garden

The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine, $10 six-packs, and $3 White Claws. You have to order food to get alcohol, and the deal is only available where local laws permit.

When: Ongoing Sheetz

The deal: Grab a free self-serve coffee once a week over a stretch of two months.

When: Weekly through January 31, 2021 Popeyes

The deal: Grab a Rip'n Chicken box for $6, which includes a chicken breast filet, two sides, sauce, and a drink.

When: For a bit