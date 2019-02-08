Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Pizza for National Pizza Day

Most of the time, national food holidays try forcing you to remember some food you rarely think about. National Piña Colada Day? Didn't know it was celebrated outside of Margaritaville retirement homes. National Tater Tot Day? That can't actually exist outside of Napoleon Dynamite, can it? National Frozen Yogurt Day in February? Get back to me in the summer.
That's absolutely not the case with National Pizza Day on February 9. Basically, every day is a pizza day, but on the actual holiday, anything is possible. National Pizza Day is full of magic. Everyone can be a champion. You can reach for the stars and eat pizza for all three meals of the day. Hell, you can even at pizza for all six meals of the day if you want. No one can tell you how much pizza is enough pizza except your stomach.
If you're hankering to reach for the stars Saturday, here are all the places offering free and cheap pizza in honor of National Pizza Day.
Pizza Deals for National Pizza Day
Pilot Flying J
The deal: Get a free slice of pizza through the Pilot Flying J app. Just download or open the app while the deal is on to get yourself a nice slice o' freebie.
When: February 3-10
Pizza Hut
The deal: Use the code "THANKYOU" to get any large pizza for just $10.99.
When: For a limited time
Domino's
The deal: On National Pizza Day, you can win some big prizes from Domino's. Sign up for the contest in advance, and when the contest starts (it could be at anytime on Saturday) the first person to respond gets a year's worth of free pizza. Second place gets a $100 gift card and third place gets a $50 gift card. The promotion also says they'll give away 10,000 gift codes and other prizes.
When: February 9
Papa John's
The deal: All specialty pizzas are $12 for a limited time in honor of pizza's big day. You can also vote for PJ's new specialty pizza. Options include Huevos Rancheros pizza.
When: For a limited time
Domino's
The deal: The Domino's app will give you free pizza for just eating pizza. It doesn't have to be Domino's pizza. Just take a picture of the pizza you're eating and you get 10 points. You can get 10 points once per week and 60 points is a free medium pizza. There are six weeks from the start of the promo to the end. Boom. Free pizza. (More details here.)
When: Through April 28
Chuck E Cheese
The deal: In honor of National Pizza Day, you can upgrade any large pizza to an XL for free. But you have to tell them you want to the National Pizza Day deal at the counter. They won’t do it otherwise.
When: February 4-9
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Take home a $1 medium one-topping pizza with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Use the code "MEDIUM1" to take advantage.
When: Ongoing
UNO Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: Order a pizza to go and get a second one of equal or lesser value for just $6.
When: February 9
Toppers
The deal: Order Toppers' pick two deal -- order any two of a house pizza, three-topping pizza, or 'stix for $9.99 each -- and you'll be entered to win free food for a year.
When: February 3-9
Davanni's
The deal: Grab two medium one-topping pizzas -- thin or traditional crust -- for $22.50.
When: February 9
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Sign up for the eClub before February 9 and you'll get a coupon for $10 off any large pizza with the purchase of a large Specialty Pizza. (It's worth signing up now because there's a similar deal coming up for Valentine's Day.)
When: Before February 9
Red Baron Pizza
The deal: The frozen pizza company is offering free pizza for a year. Enter by posting a photo with a thank you note to pizza at large on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #ThankYouPizza and tag @RedBaronPizza. Everyone gets a buck off two frozen pizzas, and one person wins free pizza for a year.
When: February 7-14
Giordano's
The deal: There’s no discount, but Giordano’s is bringing back its massive Juicy Lucy pizza to honor Minnesota and it’s abysmal cold.
When: February 5 – April 1
Local Pizza Deals for National Pizza Day
Angelina's Pizzeria Napoletana
The deal: Stop in for a marinara or margherita pizza and get the second one 50% off.
When: February 9
Where: Dana Point and Irvine, California
Other Deals on National Pizza Day
Godiva
The deal: Find a Godiva store and you can grab some free chocolate. All retail stores are offering a free piece of Godiva's caramel embrace.
When: Through February 9
7-Eleven
The deal: Chips Ahoy Hot Chocolate is a real thing that 7-Eleven has just released. To celebrate the hot chocolate that tastes like fresh-baked cookies, every cup is just a buck. (Coffee, tea, and other hot chocolate flavors are also only $1.)
When: Through February 12
Dunkin'
The deal: Stop in for a 10-pack of Munchkins donut holes for just $2. The deal is only available for a limited time this month.
When: For a limited time
