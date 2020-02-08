Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Pizza for National Pizza Day

All those other food holidays with food deals are like a pile of college bowl games. Today is the Super Bowl. February 9 is National Pizza Day, arguably the most important food holiday of the year. (And it doesn't hurt that it coincides with the Oscars this year so you can take advantage of the holiday while you cheer on Parasite.)
National Pizza Day is one of the biggest, most fun food holidays of the year. You'll find tons of restaurants doing deals from local shops to Pizza Hut, Blaze Pizza, and many others. Plus, you'll always be able to find some kind of outlandish deal where a smaller chain wants to stand out and get you to spend the day loving its pizza. This year, you might be looking at Blaze as the big one. Postmates is offering a free large pizza from Blaze and it's hard to argue with a deal like that.
So, to aid your quest of having pizza for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, we've collected all the best pizza deals for National Pizza Day.
Free Pizza for National Pizza Day
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Place an order of at least $25 through Postmates, and you'll get a free large 14-inch pizza with the code "PIZZADAY." The large pizza can be a part of that $25 minimum. (Meaning your final cost would be less than $25.)
When: February 9
Pizano's Pizza & Pasta
The deal: The Chicago-based pizza shop is making frozen heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine's Day. You'll get one thin-crust heart-shaped pizza for free when you order a two- or four-pack of mix and match pizzas. They can be shipped anywhere in the continental US.
When: Through February 14
Pizza Deals for National Pizza Day
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Get $8 off an order of any two large pizzas with the code "429659."
When: January 31 - February 14
Pizza Hut
The deal: For a limited time, you can get a Meat Lover's Pizza for just $10. (That's 30% off.)
When: Ongoing
Cicis
The deal: Get three large one-topping pizzas for $5 each when you carryout and use this coupon.
When: Through February 9
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: Upgrade your large pizza to an XL for free at the home of pizza mouse.
When: February 9-14
Mountain Mike’s Pizza
The deal: Buy any two medium pizzas and get $5 off with the code “160378.”
When: February 9-23
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: Take $10 off an order of at least $40 with the promo code "10OFF40."
When: Through February 9
Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar
The deal: For National Pizza Day, you’re getting a $5 individual, gourmet pizza with the purchase of a beverage at participating locations.
When: February 9
Pizza Rev
The deal: Any 11-inch pizza is going to be just $6 for National Pizza Day.
When: February 9
Einstein Bros. Bagels
The deal: Shmear Society members can grab two Pizza Bagel slices for just $3 with any purchase. It's free to join the reward program.
When: February 3-9
Ooni
The deal: This isn't food. It's an oven that bills itself as "the world's first portable, affordable pizza oven." The Ooni Karu can cook a pizza in 60 seconds, hitting up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit. On National Pizza Day, you can get it for $199, down from the usual $275.
When: February 9
Local Pizza Deals for National Pizza Day
Graduate Hotels - New Haven, Connecticut
The deal: Any guest checking into the hotel on February 9 will get a $20 gift card to the local BAR Pizza.
When: February 9
Paperboy - Santa Monica, California
The deal: Paperboy is offering half-off pizzas all day long.
When: February 9
Tavolino - New York City, New York
The deal: Chef Nick Accardi is going to offer a free glass of Lambrusco with each individual-sized pizza. If you have four or more people who order an individual-sized pie, you'll get a full bottle of Lambrusco.
When: February 9
Other Deals Available on National Pizza Day
Chili's
The deal: The Margarita of the Month is the Hearts of Fire 'Rita with tequila, Fireball Whiskey, and Maker's Mark Bourbon. It'll run you $5.
When: Through February 29
Olive Garden
The deal: Olive Garden has made its $5 Take Home promotion a permanent offer. When you order an entrée in-restaurant, you can get up to five $5 Take Home orders to go along with your order. Olive Garden, however, will not clean out your office microwave when you reheat it for lunch the next day. That's on you.
When: Ongoing
Jimmy John's
The deal: The sandwich shop announced its Freaky Fast Rewards program is going national on December 9. To celebrate, join up, then after your first order through the app you'll be rewarded with a free eight-inch sandwich.
When: Ongoing
On the Border
The deal: Get the 1800 Grande 'Rita on the rocks with 1800 Silver Tequila for just $5.
When: Through February 22
Kolache Factory
The deal: It's buy-three-get-three-free on kolaches when you mention National Pizza Day.
When: February 9
