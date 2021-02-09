News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Pizza for National Pizza Day It's a must-celebrate holiday.

There is so much to celebrate on February 9. It's National Pizza Day and you have to take advantage of such a special day because there's basically no other time in the year that we take to celebrate pizza. Ok. Fine. There was National Pizza Week in January, and October is National Pizza Month. Yes, there's National Cheese Pizza Day and National Pepperoni Pizza Day. And the Super Bowl does feel like an unofficial pizza holiday. Still! National Pizza Day is the big one. It's the cherry on top of the sundae of pizza holidays. This year, you're going to find special offers from favorites like Little Caesars, Mountain Mike's Pizza, Pizza Hut, and so many more places. Here are the best National Pizza Day deals on February 9.

Free Pizza for National Pizza Day Chuck E. Cheese

The deal: Grab a free medium one-topping pizza with the order of any large one-topping pizza. Though, you can only get that one for carryout, not delivery.

When: February 9

The deal: You can grab a free Brick Oven Pizza with the purchase of another one. BOGO city.

When: Every Tuesday Pasqually's Pizza & Wings

The deal: The secretly-Chuck-E-Cheese pizza slinger is offering a free large Cheese Pizza with a purchase of at least $25 at the Pasqually's site. Use the code "PIZZADAY."

When: Through February 9 Alex's Awesome Sourdough

The deal: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal at every Sprouts location. That deal will land you pizza dough for the Super Bowl and for National Pizza Day.

When: February 3-10

Marco's Pizza

The deal: The code "MED699" will get you a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99.

When: "For a limited time" Grimaldi's

The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

When: Ongoing Hungry Howie's

The deal: Use the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu with each item costing just $5.99. The options include pizza, sticks, soda, and cookies.

When: Ongoing Blaze Pizza

The deal: Order online to get two large two-topping pizzas for $22. That's so many twos. Too many, possibly. Too many.

When: Ongoing Round Table

The deal: The large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza is $19.99 for a whole lot of pizza and little red circles.

When: Ongoing

Local Deals for National Pizza Day Pastificio Propaganda - Miami, Florida

The deal: For National Pizza Day, the restaurant is offering 30% off all pizzas.

When: February 9

The deal: Dollar slices are the celebratory gesture du jour. Though, you'll only be able to get them for an hour.

When: February 9, noon-1 pm

Other Deals Available on National Pizza Day Wendy's

The deal: Use the Wendy's app to grab a

When: Through February 21

The deal: You can add a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp to any steak entrée for just a dollar. You'll need to order through the Applebee's site or mobile app.

When: Ongoing Drizly

The deal: Take $5 off an order or get free delivery when you use the code "VDAY2021." Unfortunately, you'll have to be a new customer, and you're not able to use that code in Connecticut, Hawaii, Missouri, or Ohio.

When: February 7-14 Panda Express

The deal: The Family Meal Deal will land you two large sides and three large entrées for $29. The options include the new Firecracker Chicken Breast.

When: Through March 23 Girl Scout Cookies

The deal: You can get Girl Scout Cookies through Grubhub this year. If you hit a $15 minimum, you can get free delivery.

When: Through February 14

