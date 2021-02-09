Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Pizza for National Pizza Day
It's a must-celebrate holiday.
There is so much to celebrate on February 9. It's National Pizza Day and you have to take advantage of such a special day because there's basically no other time in the year that we take to celebrate pizza.
Ok. Fine. There was National Pizza Week in January, and October is National Pizza Month. Yes, there's National Cheese Pizza Day and National Pepperoni Pizza Day. And the Super Bowl does feel like an unofficial pizza holiday. Still! National Pizza Day is the big one. It's the cherry on top of the sundae of pizza holidays. This year, you're going to find special offers from favorites like Little Caesars, Mountain Mike's Pizza, Pizza Hut, and so many more places.
Here are the best National Pizza Day deals on February 9.
Free Pizza for National Pizza DayChuck E. Cheese
The deal: Grab a free medium one-topping pizza with the order of any large one-topping pizza. Though, you can only get that one for carryout, not delivery.
When: February 9
Bertucci's
The deal: You can grab a free Brick Oven Pizza with the purchase of another one. BOGO city.
When: Every Tuesday
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
The deal: The secretly-Chuck-E-Cheese pizza slinger is offering a free large Cheese Pizza with a purchase of at least $25 at the Pasqually's site. Use the code "PIZZADAY."
When: Through February 9
Alex's Awesome Sourdough
The deal: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal at every Sprouts location. That deal will land you pizza dough for the Super Bowl and for National Pizza Day.
When: February 3-10
Pizza Deals for National Pizza DayLittle Caesars
The deal: Place an order of at least $10 at the chain's website or through its mobile app and you'll get free delivery for National Pizza Day.
When: February 9
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Order any two large pizzas and you can trim $8 off the order with the code "SCOREBIG."
When: Through February 18
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: Take advantage of free delivery through DoorDash in the US and Uber Eats in Canada.
When: February 9
Einstein Bros. Bagels
The deal: Take 50% off a Family Pizza Bagel Box for National Pizza Day. It'll be just $5.
When: February 9-14
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Get a large Pepperoni Pizza for $9.95, available for carryout or curbside pickup. Or you can snag two large one-topping pizzas for $20. That last one is good on carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery orders.
When: February 9
Casey's General Store
The deal: Grab two large single-topping pizzas for $7.99 each in honor of pizza's big day.
When: February 9
Casey's General Store
The deal: Casey's is slinging buy-one-get-one-half-off large pizzas all month.
When: Through February 28
Patxi's Pizza
The deal: Buy a deep dish pizza and get any specialty thin crust pizza for half off. The deal isn't available through third-party ordering apps, though.
When: February 9
Banza / Whole Foods
The deal: The chickpea pasta company is offering $1.50 off on every version of its frozen pizza at Whole Foods.
When: February 9
American Social
The deal: The Florida mini-chain is offering its Taco Pizza for $14.25 all day.
When: February 9
goPuff
The deal: Take $1.50 off any DiGiorno pizza or grab two Jack's pizzas for $9.
When: Through February 14
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $9.99. Pizzas are available for contactless delivery or pickup.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Hut
The deal: To celebrate its Stuffed Crust Pizza (and counter a rival launching its own version), you can grab a large, three-topping Stuffed Crust pizza for $11.99.
When: A limited time
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Order any two large pizzas and you can trim $8 off the order with the code "SCOREBIG."
When: Through February 18
Cali'flour Foods
The deal: The cauliflower foods specialist that has pizza crusts available is offering 20% off with the code "PIZZA20."
When: Through February 9
Marco's Pizza
The deal: The code "MED699" will get you a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99.
When: "For a limited time"
Grimaldi's
The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
When: Ongoing
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Use the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu with each item costing just $5.99. The options include pizza, sticks, soda, and cookies.
When: Ongoing
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Order online to get two large two-topping pizzas for $22. That's so many twos. Too many, possibly. Too many.
When: Ongoing
Round Table
The deal: The large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza is $19.99 for a whole lot of pizza and little red circles.
When: Ongoing
Local Deals for National Pizza DayPastificio Propaganda - Miami, Florida
The deal: For National Pizza Day, the restaurant is offering 30% off all pizzas.
When: February 9
Table 87 Pizza - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: Dollar slices are the celebratory gesture du jour. Though, you'll only be able to get them for an hour.
When: February 9, noon-1 pm
Other Deals Available on National Pizza DayWendy's
The deal: Use the Wendy's app to grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with a purchase.
When: Through February 21
Applebee's
The deal: You can add a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp to any steak entrée for just a dollar. You'll need to order through the Applebee's site or mobile app.
When: Ongoing
Drizly
The deal: Take $5 off an order or get free delivery when you use the code "VDAY2021." Unfortunately, you'll have to be a new customer, and you're not able to use that code in Connecticut, Hawaii, Missouri, or Ohio.
When: February 7-14
Panda Express
The deal: The Family Meal Deal will land you two large sides and three large entrées for $29. The options include the new Firecracker Chicken Breast.
When: Through March 23
Girl Scout Cookies
The deal: You can get Girl Scout Cookies through Grubhub this year. If you hit a $15 minimum, you can get free delivery.
When: Through February 14
