Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Pizza on National Pizza Day
National Pizza Dy is here, and everyone can scoop up some deals for the food holiday.
Editor’s Note: Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.
February 9 is a special day every year. It's National Pizza Day. (And a Thrillist writer's birthday, but no big deal to you there.)
There may be National Pizza Week in January. There may be National Pizza Month in October. There may be a National Cheese Pizza Day and a National Pepperoni Pizza Day and a National Sausage Pizza Day. But today is National Pizza Day. It's arguably the summit of pizza-related faux holidays. A single 24 hour pizza marathon. There are lots of opportunities to take advantage of a deluge of deals on slices and whole pizzas. You'll find offers from spots like Papa John's, Mountain Mike's Pizza, and others, including many local restaurants around the US.
Here are the best National Pizza Day deals. They'll go great with your nightly Olympics binge.
Pizza Deals on National Pizza Day
Papa John's
The deal: Try the new NY Style pizza for $13.
When: Through March 13
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: Rewards members get a BOGO deal on large one-topping pizzas for delivery or pickup.
When: February 9
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Take 15% off any pizza with the code "PIZZADAY22."
When: February 9
Marco's Pizza
The deal: Get a large Pepperoni Magnifico for $10 when you order online or through the app with the code "PEPMAG."
When: February 9
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
The deal: Make a purchase of at least $30 and you'll get a free cheese pizza.
When: February 9-13
Casey's
The deal: Take $3 off a large pizza with the code "3OFF."
When: February 9
Pieology
The deal: Join the Pie Life reward program to get $2 off any order. You have to be a member before February 9, though.
When: February 9
Slice
The deal: Slice is an app that connects you with local pizza shops. If it's your first time using the app, the code "PIZZADAY2022" will get you $5 off an order of at least $25.
When: February 9
Peter Piper Pizza
The deal: Grab two large one-topping pizzas for $24.
When: February 9-13
American Social
The deal: The Florida-based chain is offering any of its pizzas for $12 on National Pizza Day.
When: February 9
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Take 20% off an order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.
When: Ongoing
Domino's Pizza
The deal: The Mix & Match Deal will get you and two or more items on its Mix & Match menu for $5.99. That includes some sticks and medium pizzas options.
When: Ongoing
Domino's Pizza
The deal: Any combo with three-topping pizzas and Dips &Twists will run you $8.
When: Ongoing
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Grab a free appetizer or salad when you join Grimaldi's Pizzeria Rewards.
When: Ongoing
North Italia
The deal: Buy a $100 gift card and you'll get set up with a free $20 card as a bonus.
When: February 4-19
North Italia
The deal: Sign up for the North Italia newsletter and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an online order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
Donato's Pizza
The deal: If you're a rewards member, you can get double points on any pizza that includes its new plant-based pepperoni.
When: February 9
Capello's
The deal: You can order Capello's grain-free pizzas at a 20% discount for National Pizza Day. Use the code "PIZZAVANABOWL."
When: Through February 13
Cali'flour Foods
The deal: Take 20% off any order of their frozen pizzas using the code "SUPER20."
When: February 2-9
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Get double points if you're a loyalty club member for National Pizza Day.
When: February 9
Local Pizza Deals on National Pizza Day
800° Neapolitan Pizzeria Santa Monica & 800° Woodfired Kitchen Hollywood - Santa Monica & Hollywood, California
The deal: Sang a buy-one-get-one-half-off on the Margherita Pizza when you dine-in or pickup.
When: February 9
Freehold - Miami, Florida
The deal: All locations are offering $1 pizza slices.
When: February 9
Prince Street Pizza at Oasis Wynwood - Miami, Florida
The deal: You can get buy-one-get-one-free slice all day for National Pizza Day.
When: February 9
Other Deals on National Pizza Day
Jimmy John's
The deal: Use the code "SAVEON2" to get a sandwich at half-price when you buy another one through the app.
When: Through February 14
Wendy's
The deal: Buy one Made to Crave burger and you can get a second Made to Crave burger for $1 through the app.
When: Through February 28
Wendy's
The deal: Buy any breakfast sandwich to get a free drink. Any drink. That includes coffee, soda, Dave's Craft Lemonades, or Frosty-ccinos. Just use the app to order
When: Through February 20
Wendy's
The deal: Get a free medium order of fries through the mobile app with any purchase. You can get the deal once a week through the end of the deal.
When: Through February 27
PDQ
The deal: Sign up for MyPDQ Points and you'll get three free chicken tenders.
When: Ongoing
Auntie Anne's
The deal: It's got a Game Day Snack Pack with two Pretzel Buckets, six dips, and a Snack Stadium holder through Super Bowl Sunday. It'll run you $46. If you're a Pretzel Perks member, you'll get a $5 bonus for a future order when you get this pack.
When: Through February 13
Yogurtland
The deal: Get a $5 bonus gift card when you buy an eGift card of at least $25. Those bonus cards will be valid from February 15 through March 15.
When: Through February 14
Qdoba
The deal: Get free chips and dip when your Grubhub order hits the $25 minimum.
When: Through February 13
