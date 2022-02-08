Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Pizza on National Pizza Day

Editor’s Note: Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.

Here are the best National Pizza Day deals. They'll go great with your nightly Olympics binge .

There may be National Pizza Week in January. There may be National Pizza Month in October. There may be a National Cheese Pizza Day and a National Pepperoni Pizza Day and a National Sausage Pizza Day. But today is National Pizza Day. It's arguably the summit of pizza-related faux holidays. A single 24 hour pizza marathon. There are lots of opportunities to take advantage of a deluge of deals on slices and whole pizzas. You'll find offers from spots like Papa John's, Mountain Mike's Pizza, and others, including many local restaurants around the US.

Pizza Deals on National Pizza Day

Papa John's

The deal: Try the new NY Style pizza for $13.

When: Through March 13

Chuck E. Cheese

The deal: Rewards members get a BOGO deal on large one-topping pizzas for delivery or pickup.

When: February 9

Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: Take 15% off any pizza with the code "PIZZADAY22."

When: February 9

Marco's Pizza

The deal: Get a large Pepperoni Magnifico for $10 when you order online or through the app with the code "PEPMAG."

When: February 9

Pasqually's Pizza & Wings

The deal: Make a purchase of at least $30 and you'll get a free cheese pizza.

When: February 9-13

Casey's

The deal: Take $3 off a large pizza with the code "3OFF."

When: February 9

Pieology

The deal: Join the Pie Life reward program to get $2 off any order. You have to be a member before February 9, though.

When: February 9

Slice

The deal: Slice is an app that connects you with local pizza shops. If it's your first time using the app, the code "PIZZADAY2022" will get you $5 off an order of at least $25.

When: February 9

Peter Piper Pizza

The deal: Grab two large one-topping pizzas for $24.

When: February 9-13

American Social

The deal: The Florida-based chain is offering any of its pizzas for $12 on National Pizza Day.

When: February 9

Jet's Pizza

The deal: Take 20% off an order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.

When: Ongoing

Domino's Pizza

The deal: The Mix & Match Deal will get you and two or more items on its Mix & Match menu for $5.99. That includes some sticks and medium pizzas options.

When: Ongoing

Domino's Pizza

The deal: Any combo with three-topping pizzas and Dips &Twists will run you $8.

When: Ongoing

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Grab a free appetizer or salad when you join Grimaldi's Pizzeria Rewards.

When: Ongoing

North Italia

The deal: Buy a $100 gift card and you'll get set up with a free $20 card as a bonus.

When: February 4-19

North Italia

The deal: Sign up for the North Italia newsletter and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an online order of at least $20.

When: Ongoing

Donato's Pizza

The deal: If you're a rewards member, you can get double points on any pizza that includes its new plant-based pepperoni.

When: February 9

Capello's

The deal: You can order Capello's grain-free pizzas at a 20% discount for National Pizza Day. Use the code "PIZZAVANABOWL."

When: Through February 13

Cali'flour Foods

The deal: Take 20% off any order of their frozen pizzas using the code "SUPER20."

When: February 2-9

Blaze Pizza

The deal: Get double points if you're a loyalty club member for National Pizza Day.

When: February 9