Every Place You Can Get Free Pizza for National Pizza Month

In reality, every month is National Pizza Month because every day is a good day to eat pizza. That makes it all the easier to celebrate this month. October is National Pizza Month, and you probably won't have any trouble honoring this most sacred food holiday.
In celebration of pizza-induced food comas, pizzerias across the country are offering all sorts specials for slices and pies. Here are some of the best deals and ways you can snag a free pizza:
Free Pizza
Papa John's
The deal: The chain is offering buy one get one free pizza under the Specials section on the website. Then, if you pay with Visa Checkout, you'll get a code for a free large pizza in your inbox the next day. That's two free pizzas for buying one.
When: October (no end date listed)
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: The former home of a mouse-fronted animatronic band will be giving away free slices of its Candy Corn Pizza on the hour, every hour from 4pm to 8pm on Halloween. It doesn't actually contain candy corn. Instead, each slice looks like a piece of candy corn, going from crust to garlic mozzarella to cheddar cheese to get the look right.
When: October 31
Other Pizza Deals
Grimaldi's
The deal: Every Monday in October, you can get a 16-inch cheese pizza for $10.
When: Every Monday in October
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: CPK is re-releasing its shrimp scampi pizza, as they do annually for National Pizza Month. It's also hosting a contest where 31 people will win free pizza for a year by sharing a pizza-related memory.
When: October
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: The chain is offering $2 off large pizzas and free tokens for the arcade, among other deals, with these coupons.
When: October 1-16
Domino's
The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $7.99 (carryout only) using the code 9174.
When: No end date specified
Topper's
The deal: The Midwest chain is bringing back an old favorite for a limited time. Throughout National Pizza Month you can get your hands on Topper's Jamaican Jerk Chicken Pizza, which comes with pineapple and a ranch base.
When: October
Slice
The deal: The mobile delivery platform is asking pizza-lovers to share photos of slices from their favorite hometown pizzeria with the hashtag #HomeSliceForHunger and tagging @SliceLife. For each post, Slice will donate $2.50 -- about the price of a slice -- toward hunger relief effort and hurricane relief efforts.
When: October
More Free Pizza?
If you know of National Pizza Month freebies and deals we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here. As always, celebrate responsibly.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.