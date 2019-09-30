Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for National Pizza Month

The best food holidays are probably the ones we need the least. Cheesecake Day? Well, that's a nice reminder that something tasty exists and that you probably haven't had it in a while. However, the best ones are the foods you have all the time anyway. You don't need to be reminded to have a cup of coffee or that you enjoy a well-cooked cheeseburger, but it's nice to get a discount on something you're going to eat anyway. That sentiment reaches its apex in October with National Pizza Month.
How many people must celebrate the occasion without having any idea it exists? Millions would probably be a safe bet. That's their loss. Local pizzerias and national chains are slinging pizza discounts that will tickle your taste buds and your bank account. You'll find deals from Pizza Hut, California Pizza Kitchen, Mountain Mike's, and tons of other places where you can celebrate the month-long holiday. Here are the best National Pizza Month deals available in the US. We'll be updating the list throughout the month as more offers pop up.
Nugget Test
Free Pizza for National Pizza Month
Pizza Hut
The deal: Every day in October, Pizza Hut will be dishing up a free $20 gift card on Reddit.
When: October 1-31
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: CPK is giving away 10,000 free take-and-bake pizzas through GrubHub. No minimum purchase is required and they'll deliver your pizza for free.
When: October 1, starting at 11am
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: After the chain has given out its 10,000 free pizzas, you can still land a free take-and-bake pizza. Just place an order through GrubHub for at least $15, and you'll get free delivery and a free take-and-bake pizza tacked onto your order. You can only get one freebie over the course of the month, though.
When: October 2-31
Pizza Deals for National Pizza Month
Pizza Hut
The deal: The pizza chain that reminds you most of a Star Wars character will also be running its $5N Up Lineup deal all month. Order at least two items from the menu and you'll get each of them for five bucks. That menu includes a medium one-topping pizza, eight boneless wings, stuffed garlic knots, pasta, a double order of breadsticks, or that Cheez-It pizza thing.
When: Ongoing
Grimaldi's
The deal: In honor of National Pizza Month, Grimaldi's is hosting Mangia Mondays every Monday this month. Stop in to land a $10 large cheese pizza.
When: Mondays in October
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: For Pepperoni Pizza Day, get $5 off a Mountain with the code "6242368" or you can get $3 off a large pizza with the code "889573."
When: Through October 4
Pizza Hut
The deal: Grab a large three-topping pizza for $7.99.
When: Ongoing
Slice
The deal: The pizza delivery app that encourages you to shop locally is offering $5 off your first order through the app with a minimum order of at least $5.50. Use the code "PARTYPIZZA."
When: Through December 1, 2019
Little Caesars
The deal: The Quattro -- a new pizza with quadrants of different toppings -- is available for $7.99. The quadrants are Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Bruschetta, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni, and Cheese.
When: Ongoing
Table 87
The deal: Order a frozen pizza on the Table 87 site and get 15% off with the code "pizzamonth19."
When: October 1-31
Local Deals for National Pizza Month
Fringe Pizza - Gunbarrel & Golden, Colorado
The deal: The new Sweet Heat Pizza will only be available during National Pizza Month. It features garlic oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, pickled red onion, soppressata, and Calabrian honey. Two dollars from each Sweet Heat will be donated to Community Food Share. Plus, if you post a photo of yourself eating Fringe Pizza with the hashtag #pizzawithstreetcred, you get entered to win one free pizza every month for a year.
When: Throughout October
Table 87 - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: All three Brooklyn locations are offering BOGO Margherita slices from 2-4pm on Tuesdays.
When: Every Tuesday in October, 2-4pm
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.