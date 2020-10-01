Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for National Pizza Month
Every day in October is a part of the party.
National Pizza Month, like a shot-for-shot remake of Psycho, doesn't really need to exist.
It's the pinnacle of food holidays telling you what you already know. 1. You're going to eat pizza this month. 2. Pizza is delicious. Still, since you're going to be ordering pizza anyway, you might as well know about the buffet of pizza deals that shops are offering in celebration of National Pizza Month. You'll find deals at local pizzerias and big national chains. Though, remember that with many restaurants struggling through the pandemic, you can help out your favorite shop by ordering directly from the shop instead of through third-party apps whenever possible.
Here are the best deals you're going to find during National Pizza Month.
Pizza Deals for National Pizza Month
Oath Pizza
The deal: To celebrate National Pizza Month, Oath is offering free delivery every Monday and Tuesday with the promo code "PIZZAMONTH." To get the deal, though, you have to order directly from Oath's website or its mobile app.
When: Every Monday and Tuesday in October
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: The pizza chain is celebrating World Vegetarian Day on October 1 by offering $10 off all large pizzas with the code "000038." (You'll be able to celebrate World Vegetarian Day for weeks with this one.)
When: October 1-15
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Hungry Howie's is running deals to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund this month. Because of that, you can snag a medium one-topping pizza for $1 with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Use the code "LHPBOGO."
When: October 1-31
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: To celebrate the return of football (and the 49ers, which Mike's frequently celebrates), you can use the code "BLITZ20" to get 20% off all large pizzas.
When: October 7-21 & October 28 - November 11
Casey's General Store
The deal: Grab two large single topping pizzas for $8.99 each. You can also get a free two-liter soda with a large pizza purchase if you're a Casey's Rewards member.
When: October 1-30
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $9.99. Pizzas are available for contactless delivery or pickup.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get two medium one-topping pizzas for $12.99 with the Hut's new Double it Box.
When: Ongoing
Papa John's
The deal: The Shaq-a-Roni pizza -- the extra large pizza with extra pepperoni and extra cheese -- is just $12. Yeah, it's named after him. How many other Shaqs do you know?
When: Ongoing
Bertucci's
The deal: You can grab a free Brick Oven Pizza with the purchase of another one. BOGO city.
When: Every Tuesday
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Use the code "HALFOFF" on Tuesday through Sunday to get half-off the price of a large pizza when you order online. On Mondays you can get half off a Deep Dish or Tavern-Cut Pizza, but it's the deal of the day and you don't need to use a code.
When: Ongoing
Marco's Pizza
The deal: The code "MED699" will get you a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99.
When: "For a limited time"
Postmates
The deal: A partnership with Aperol is getting you $5 off a pizza order from any pizzeria available through Postmates. Just use the code "APEROL."
When: October 8
Grimaldi's
The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
When: Ongoing
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Use the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu with each item costing just $5.99. The options include pizza, sticks, soda, and cookies.
When: Ongoing
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: The new "Lunch Box" delivery deal -- available through CPK.com, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates -- gets you an adult entrée and kid entrée for $20 or less.
When: Through mid-October
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Order online to get two large two-topping pizzas for $22. That's so many twos.
When: Ongoing
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Ranch
The deal: Any two large pizzas will run you $22. The coupon (if you're not ordering online) can be found on the restaurant's site.
When: Through December 31
Round Table
The deal: The large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza is $19.99 for a whole lot of pizza and little red circles.
When: Ongoing
Casey's General Store
The deal: For National Taco Day, you can get a large Taco Pizza for $11.99.
When: October 4
Casey's General Store
The deal: It's National Sausage Pizza Day. Snag a large one for $7.99 at Casey's.
When: October 11
Casey's General Store
The deal: For National Boss' Day -- ugh -- you can get $3 off a large Breakfast Pizza.
When: October 16
Delivery Deals for National Pizza Month
Oath Pizza
The deal: To celebrate National Pizza Month, Oath is offering free delivery every Monday and Tuesday with the promo code "PIZZAMONTH." To get the deal, though, you have to order directly from Oath's website or its mobile app.
When: Every Monday and Tuesday in October
Non-Pizza Deals at Pizzerias
Little Caesars
The deal: Order a pizza and you can get a free two-liter of Pepsi with the code "FREE2L3C."
When: Ongoing
Domino's
The deal: A 10-piece order of the chain's new Buffalo wings costs just $7.99. They've had wings for a while, but these ones are called "new-and-improved." The latter half of that label is up to you, really.
When: Ongoing
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Get a free appetizer with a $25 purchase. Use the code "FREEAPP" when ordering takeout or delivery.
When: Ongoing
UNO Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: You'll land a free appetizer when you sign up for the pizza shop's Insider's Club.
When: Ongoing
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.