Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for National Pizza Month

Here are the best deals you're going to find during National Pizza Month.

It's the pinnacle of food holidays telling you what you already know. 1. You're going to eat pizza this month. 2. Pizza is delicious. Still, since you're going to be ordering pizza anyway, you might as well know about the buffet of pizza deals that shops are offering in celebration of National Pizza Month. You'll find deals at local pizzerias and big national chains. Though, remember that with many restaurants struggling through the pandemic, you can help out your favorite shop by ordering directly from the shop instead of through third-party apps whenever possible.

National Pizza Month, like a shot-for-shot remake of Psycho, doesn't really need to exist.

Pizza Deals for National Pizza Month

Oath Pizza

The deal: To celebrate National Pizza Month, Oath is offering free delivery every Monday and Tuesday with the promo code "PIZZAMONTH." To get the deal, though, you have to order directly from Oath's website or its mobile app.

When: Every Monday and Tuesday in October

Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: The pizza chain is celebrating World Vegetarian Day on October 1 by offering $10 off all large pizzas with the code "000038." (You'll be able to celebrate World Vegetarian Day for weeks with this one.)

When: October 1-15

Hungry Howie's

The deal: Hungry Howie's is running deals to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund this month. Because of that, you can snag a medium one-topping pizza for $1 with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Use the code "LHPBOGO."

When: October 1-31

Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: To celebrate the return of football (and the 49ers, which Mike's frequently celebrates), you can use the code "BLITZ20" to get 20% off all large pizzas.

When: October 7-21 & October 28 - November 11

Casey's General Store

The deal: Grab two large single topping pizzas for $8.99 each. You can also get a free two-liter soda with a large pizza purchase if you're a Casey's Rewards member.

When: October 1-30

Pizza Hut

The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $9.99. Pizzas are available for contactless delivery or pickup.

When: Ongoing

Pizza Hut

The deal: Get two medium one-topping pizzas for $12.99 with the Hut's new Double it Box.

When: Ongoing

Papa John's

The deal: The Shaq-a-Roni pizza -- the extra large pizza with extra pepperoni and extra cheese -- is just $12. Yeah, it's named after him. How many other Shaqs do you know?

When: Ongoing

Bertucci's

The deal: You can grab a free Brick Oven Pizza with the purchase of another one. BOGO city.

When: Every Tuesday

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Use the code "HALFOFF" on Tuesday through Sunday to get half-off the price of a large pizza when you order online. On Mondays you can get half off a Deep Dish or Tavern-Cut Pizza, but it's the deal of the day and you don't need to use a code.

When: Ongoing

Marco's Pizza

The deal: The code "MED699" will get you a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99.

When: "For a limited time"

Postmates

The deal: A partnership with Aperol is getting you $5 off a pizza order from any pizzeria available through Postmates. Just use the code "APEROL."

When: October 8

Grimaldi's

The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

When: Ongoing

Hungry Howie's

The deal: Use the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu with each item costing just $5.99. The options include pizza, sticks, soda, and cookies.

When: Ongoing

California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: The new "Lunch Box" delivery deal -- available through CPK.com, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates -- gets you an adult entrée and kid entrée for $20 or less.

When: Through mid-October

Blaze Pizza

The deal: Order online to get two large two-topping pizzas for $22. That's so many twos.

When: Ongoing

Blaze Pizza

The deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.

When: Ongoing

Pizza Ranch

The deal: Any two large pizzas will run you $22. The coupon (if you're not ordering online) can be found on the restaurant's site.

When: Through December 31

Round Table

The deal: The large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza is $19.99 for a whole lot of pizza and little red circles.

When: Ongoing

Casey's General Store

The deal: For National Taco Day, you can get a large Taco Pizza for $11.99.

When: October 4

Casey's General Store

The deal: It's National Sausage Pizza Day. Snag a large one for $7.99 at Casey's.

When: October 11

Casey's General Store

The deal: For National Boss' Day -- ugh -- you can get $3 off a large Breakfast Pizza.

When: October 16