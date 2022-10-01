Everywhere You Can Pizza Deals for National Pizza Month

You’re going to make it through another deluge of pizza deals. We’re going to help. Here are the best pizza deals you’re going to find during National Pizza Month. (These deals will be updated regularly, so be sure to check back the next time a pizza craving hits.)

Yet, here we are, with our pizza-eating faces in the midst of another pizza-themed holiday in a pizza-themed life. It’s almost like the pizza gods will take any excuse to dish up some discounted pizza. But, with a pizza-shaped hole in our collective stomach, who are we to complain? This month, you’re going to find pizza discounts from local shops and big chains like Pizza Hut, Marco’s Pizzas, or even Grimaldi’s Pizzeria.

Last month featured both National Cheese Pizza Day and National Pepperoni Pizza Day. National Sausage Pizza Day lands in October. So, it almost seems gratuitous that there would be a National Pizza Month in October.

Pizza Deals During National Pizza Month

Pieology

The deal: Join Pie Life rewards in October and get a free one-topping thin pizza. After you join, you'll have seven days to redeem that reward.

When: October 1-31

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: The chain is bringing back its Mangia! Mondays promotion for the month of October. Get a 16-inch traditional cheese pizza for $14.

When: October 3, 10, 17, and 24

Casey's

The deal: Get a large Taco Pizza for $14 to celebrate National Taco Day.

When: October 4

Casey's

The deal: National Sausage Pizza Day means that you can get a large Sausage Pizza for $10.

When: October 11

Casey's

The deal: A large Breakfast Pizza will run you just $14.

When: October 16-18

Casey's

The deal: Buy a large pizza and get half-off the second one.

When: October 27-31

Bertucci's

The deal: You can grab a free Brick Oven Pizza with the purchase of another one. BOGO city.

When: Every Tuesday

Papa Murphy's

The deal: Every Tuesday, you can grab a large pizza for $10 at participating locations.

When: Every Tuesday

Marco's Pizza

The deal: The code "MED699" will get you a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99.

When: "For a limited time"

Marco's Pizza

The deal: Take 25% off your first order after you download the Marco's Pizza app.

When: Ongoing

Hungry Howie's

The deal: Use the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu with each item costing just $5.99. The options include pizza, sticks, soda, and cookies.

When: Ongoing

Round Table

The deal: The large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza is $19.99 for a whole lot of pizza and little red circles.

When: Ongoing

Blackjack Pizza

The deal: Grab a large, one-topping pizza for $10.99 with the code "LIT."

When: Ongoing

North Italia

The deal: Sign up for the North Italia newsletter and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an online order of at least $20.

When: Ongoing

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Veterans and active service members get 15% off all year long.

When: Ongoing

Streets of New York

The deal: The Arizona-based chain is offering a 16-inch one-topping pizza for $20 with the code "$20PIZZA." That's $3.80 off the usual price.

When: Through October 31

Casey's

The deal: Take $7 off an order of two large specialty pizzas. Or you can take $5 off two large single-topping pizzas.

When: Through December 31