Everywhere You Can Pizza Deals for National Pizza Month
There are a lot of pizza-themed holidays. This one lasts an entire month.
Last month featured both National Cheese Pizza Day and National Pepperoni Pizza Day. National Sausage Pizza Day lands in October. So, it almost seems gratuitous that there would be a National Pizza Month in October.
Yet, here we are, with our pizza-eating faces in the midst of another pizza-themed holiday in a pizza-themed life. It’s almost like the pizza gods will take any excuse to dish up some discounted pizza. But, with a pizza-shaped hole in our collective stomach, who are we to complain? This month, you’re going to find pizza discounts from local shops and big chains like Pizza Hut, Marco’s Pizzas, or even Grimaldi’s Pizzeria.
You’re going to make it through another deluge of pizza deals. We’re going to help. Here are the best pizza deals you’re going to find during National Pizza Month. (These deals will be updated regularly, so be sure to check back the next time a pizza craving hits.)
Pizza Deals During National Pizza Month
Pieology
The deal: Join Pie Life rewards in October and get a free one-topping thin pizza. After you join, you'll have seven days to redeem that reward.
When: October 1-31
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: The chain is bringing back its Mangia! Mondays promotion for the month of October. Get a 16-inch traditional cheese pizza for $14.
When: October 3, 10, 17, and 24
Casey's
The deal: Get a large Taco Pizza for $14 to celebrate National Taco Day.
When: October 4
Casey's
The deal: National Sausage Pizza Day means that you can get a large Sausage Pizza for $10.
When: October 11
Casey's
The deal: A large Breakfast Pizza will run you just $14.
When: October 16-18
Casey's
The deal: Buy a large pizza and get half-off the second one.
When: October 27-31
Bertucci's
The deal: You can grab a free Brick Oven Pizza with the purchase of another one. BOGO city.
When: Every Tuesday
Papa Murphy's
The deal: Every Tuesday, you can grab a large pizza for $10 at participating locations.
When: Every Tuesday
Marco's Pizza
The deal: The code "MED699" will get you a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99.
When: "For a limited time"
Marco's Pizza
The deal: Take 25% off your first order after you download the Marco's Pizza app.
When: Ongoing
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Use the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu with each item costing just $5.99. The options include pizza, sticks, soda, and cookies.
When: Ongoing
Round Table
The deal: The large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza is $19.99 for a whole lot of pizza and little red circles.
When: Ongoing
Blackjack Pizza
The deal: Grab a large, one-topping pizza for $10.99 with the code "LIT."
When: Ongoing
North Italia
The deal: Sign up for the North Italia newsletter and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an online order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Veterans and active service members get 15% off all year long.
When: Ongoing
Streets of New York
The deal: The Arizona-based chain is offering a 16-inch one-topping pizza for $20 with the code "$20PIZZA." That's $3.80 off the usual price.
When: Through October 31
Casey's
The deal: Take $7 off an order of two large specialty pizzas. Or you can take $5 off two large single-topping pizzas.
When: Through December 31
