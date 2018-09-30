Everywhere You Can Get Crazy-Cheap Pizza for National Pizza Month

Arguably, every day of every month is a pizza celebration. Can you think of a day when it's a bad idea to eat pizza? Thanksgiving? You'd miss out on mashed potatoes and stuffing, but turkey pizza would definitely be the next best thing to a true Thanksgiving Day spread.
Despite knowing pizza is good year 'round and that there are pizza deals constantly popping up, October is National Pizza Month because everything gets its 15 minutes. Even the Inhumans and punning detective gnomes.
Here is our running, month-long list of the best pizza deals you'll find in honor of National Pizza Month. (For non-pizza deals, check Thrillist's ongoing list of the best food deals this month.)
Pizza Deals for National Pizza Month
Pizza Hut
The deal: For National Pizza Month, Pizza Hut is offering a different deal every week. From October 1-7, you can get 35% off menu-priced items with the code "35OFFPIZZAMONTH". From October 8-14, get a free order of breadsticks with a menu-priced medium or large pizza with the code "BREADSTICKS2018". Order a large from October 15-21 get a free dessert or side with the code "DESSERTSOCT". And, to round out the month, take 20% off menu-priced pizzas from October 22-28 with the code "20OFFPIZZAMONTH".
When: Dates vary
Domino's
The deal: Order at least two items from the chain's "Mix & Match" promotion and each is $5.99. The menu features pizzas, pasta, bread bites, boneless chicken wings, and other items. Each item is just $5.99.
When: Ongoing
Grimaldi's
The deal: Grab yourself a coal-fired brick-oven pizza on any Monday in October, and you can pick up a 16-inch traditional cheese pizza for just $10. The offer is only valid for dine-in and carry-out orders, and won't be available at Grimaldi's locations in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
When: Every Monday in October
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Order a large one-topping pizza at regular price and get a medium one-topping pizza for just a buck. It's a National Pizza Month deal, but it's also National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. So, with every pizza purchased, Hungry Howie's will make a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. (Offer is valid at participating locations and isn't valid in Florida.)
When: September 24 - October 30
Papa Murphy's
The deal: Head to Papa Murphy's website and sign up for its email offers. You'll get a code for 25% off an order of $20 or more.
When: Ongoing
Papa John's
The deal: The Papa John-less pizza chain is offering a large specialty pizza and a large two-topping pizza for $22.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Patron
The deal: Order any three large pizzas and they're just $6.99 each. Also, for a limited time, you can score a free one-topping pizza with the purchase of an 18-inch XL pizza.
When: Through October 31
