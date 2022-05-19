Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for National Pizza Party Day

Here are the best pizza deals out there for National Pizza Party Day.

So, let's not get too caught up in the absurdity of National Pizza Party Day. Let's not acknowledge that there are what feels like dozens of pizza-centric food holidays. Let's not explore the fact that most of us probably haven't had a "pizza party" since middle school. Let's just think fondly of times we had pizza with a friend and didn't call it a party. Let's just poke around and see if there are any good deals on May 20 for National Pizza Party Day at shops like Pizza Hut, Grimaldi's, Mountain Mike's Pizza, and other favorites.

If you follow along here for the food deals, you know that there are some unorthodox food holidays out there. But we all (generally) accept them for what they are, take advantage of the discount, and move along.

Deals on Pizza for National Pizza Party Day

Pizza Hut

The deal: To celebrate its Stuffed Crust Pizza (and counter a rival launching its own version), you can grab a large, three-topping Stuffed Crust pizza for $11.99.

When: A limited time

The deal: Get a Tastemaker with three toppings for $10 right now.

When: Through June 12

Domino's Pizza

The deal: The Mix & Match Deal will get you and two or more items on its Mix & Match menu for $5.99. That includes some sticks and medium pizzas options.

When: Ongoing

The deal: Any combo with three-topping pizzas and Dips &Twists will run you $8.

When: Ongoing

Jet's Pizza

The deal: Take 20% off an order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.

When: Ongoing

Marco's Pizza

The deal: The code "MED699" will get you a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99.

When: "For a limited time"

The deal: Take 25% off your first order after you download the Marco's Pizza app.

When: Ongoing

Hungry Howie's

The deal: Use the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu with each item costing just $5.99. The options include pizza, sticks, soda, and cookies.

When: Ongoing

Round Table

The deal: The large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza is $19.99 for a whole lot of pizza and little red circles.

When: Ongoing

Blackjack Pizza

The deal: Grab a large, one-topping pizza for $10.99 with the code "LIT."

When: Ongoing

North Italia

The deal: Sign up for the North Italia newsletter and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an online order of at least $20.

When: Ongoing

Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: Get double points on a large specialty pizza ordered through the app for National Pizza Party Day.

When: May 20

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Get double points on National Pizza Party Day if you're a rewards member.

When: May 20