Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for National Pizza Party Day
National Pizza Party Day is real. Here's a little help on getting the party started.
If you follow along here for the food deals, you know that there are some unorthodox food holidays out there. But we all (generally) accept them for what they are, take advantage of the discount, and move along.
So, let's not get too caught up in the absurdity of National Pizza Party Day. Let's not acknowledge that there are what feels like dozens of pizza-centric food holidays. Let's not explore the fact that most of us probably haven't had a "pizza party" since middle school. Let's just think fondly of times we had pizza with a friend and didn't call it a party. Let's just poke around and see if there are any good deals on May 20 for National Pizza Party Day at shops like Pizza Hut, Grimaldi's, Mountain Mike's Pizza, and other favorites.
Here are the best pizza deals out there for National Pizza Party Day.
Deals on Pizza for National Pizza Party Day
Pizza Hut
The deal: To celebrate its Stuffed Crust Pizza (and counter a rival launching its own version), you can grab a large, three-topping Stuffed Crust pizza for $11.99.
When: A limited time
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get a Tastemaker with three toppings for $10 right now.
When: Through June 12
Domino's Pizza
The deal: The Mix & Match Deal will get you and two or more items on its Mix & Match menu for $5.99. That includes some sticks and medium pizzas options.
When: Ongoing
Domino's Pizza
The deal: Any combo with three-topping pizzas and Dips &Twists will run you $8.
When: Ongoing
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Take 20% off an order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.
When: Ongoing
Marco's Pizza
The deal: The code "MED699" will get you a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99.
When: "For a limited time"
Marco's Pizza
The deal: Take 25% off your first order after you download the Marco's Pizza app.
When: Ongoing
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Use the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu with each item costing just $5.99. The options include pizza, sticks, soda, and cookies.
When: Ongoing
Round Table
The deal: The large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza is $19.99 for a whole lot of pizza and little red circles.
When: Ongoing
Blackjack Pizza
The deal: Grab a large, one-topping pizza for $10.99 with the code "LIT."
When: Ongoing
North Italia
The deal: Sign up for the North Italia newsletter and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an online order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Get double points on a large specialty pizza ordered through the app for National Pizza Party Day.
When: May 20
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Get double points on National Pizza Party Day if you're a rewards member.
When: May 20
Local Deals for National Pizza Party Day
Ainslie - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: Get a free wood-fired pizza at the bar.
When: May 20 - June 30, Monday through Friday, 5-6 pm
Carroll Place - New York, New York
The deal: Get a free wood-fired pizza at the bar.
When: May 20 - June 30, Tuesday through Friday from 5-6 pm and 11:30 pm to 12:30 am
More Deals Available on National Pizza Party Day
BurgerFi
The deal: The Hoppy Meal deal gets you a cheeseburger, fries, and a draft beer for $14. You can sub in a soda for the beer as well.
When: Through May 31
