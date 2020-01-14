Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for National Pizza Week

You're doing it all wrong if you need an excuse to eat some pizza. Nonetheless, here it is: January 12-19 is National Pizza Week. It's time to celebrate the only way one can celebrate such a joyous and unnecessary holiday. With pizza.
Restaurants and chains across the country are observing not by simply waiting for your order, but by offering discounts on the doughy, cheesy goodness you crave (even if they might be saving their best deals for National Pizza Day in February). This week, you can find deals from Pizza Hut, Blaze Pizza, Marco's Pizza, Fresh Brothers, and many other restaurants that hope to be your knight in shining armor.
Here's our running list of the best deals you'll find during National Pizza Week.
Free Pizza During National Pizza Week
Papa Gino's
The deal: Join the rewards program to land a free 10-inch cheese pizza.
When: Ongoing
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: Join the chain's Premier Rewards Plus program to get a free Pizookie. It's not pizza, but that deep-dish cookie will go well with the pizza you're inevitably going to order.
When: Ongoing
UNO Pizzeria and Grill
The deal: Sign up for UNO's Insider's Club and first-time users will get a coupon for a free appetizer.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Deals During National Pizza Week
Pizza Hut
The deal: For a limited time, you can get a Meat Lover's Pizza for just $10. That's 30% off the usual price.
When: Ongoing
Marco's Pizza
The deal: Get a medium pizza for just $6.99 through National Pizza Week with the code "MED699."
When: January 12-18
Domino's
The deal: Take home any two of these selections for $5.99 each. You can get a medium two-topping pizza, bread twists, salad, stuffed cheesy bread, pasta, and more.
When: Ongoing
Papa John's
The deal: The new Alfredo garlic parmesan crust pizza is just $10 right now.
When: Ongoing
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Like Domino's, Hungry Howie's has a mix and match deal. Pick any two items from the Mix & Match menu for $7.99 each with the code "PICK2."
When: Ongoing
Little Caesar's
The deal: The Quattro might be gone, but you can get Hot-N-Ready Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza for $6.49.
When: Ongoing, 4-8pm
Papa Murphy's
The deal: Grab a $7 large pepperoni pizza to celebrate the ol' pizza week.
When: January 12-18
Fresh Brothers
The deal: The chain is celebrating Veganuary with Daiya Foods. You can get a free vegan mozzarella upgrade to your pizza.
When: Through January 23
Papa Gino's
The deal: Order two or more large traditional cheese pizzas and they'll be $10.99 each.
When: Ongoing
Bertucci's
The deal: On Wednesdays, kids can snag a free meal with the purchase of an adult meal that costs at least $8.99.
When: January 15
Blackjack Pizza
The deal: The pizza-starved can get a large two-topping pizza and a regular-size salad for $17.99 or two large two-topping pizza for $19.99. Though, the deals vary a little by state.
When: Through March 31
Blaze Pizza
The deal: You can dig up a half-size pizza and your choice of a salad or four Dough Knots for $9.95.
When: Ongoing
Instacart
The deal: Spend at least $18 on DiGiorno products and you'll get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through February 2
MOD Pizza
The deal: For every MOD-size salad you buy in January, MOD will help you keep healthy eating going by giving you a free one in February. The deal can be redeemed in the MOD Pizza app up to four times in January.
When: January 1-31
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: Take $10 off an order of at least $40 with the promo code "10OFF40."
When: Through February 9
Papa Murphy's
The deal: Sign up for the take-and-bake chain's email newsletter to get a coupon for 25% off your next online order.
When: Ongoing
UNO's Pizzeria and Grill
The deal: When you buy any pizza for takeout, you can get a second pizza of equal value for just $7.
When: Ongoing
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Participating locations are offering a large Detroit-style Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza for $13.99. (The New York City location does not appear to be participating in this offer.)
When: Ongoing
Shakey's
The deal: Grab a medium one-topping thin-crust pizza and a half-pound of Mojo potatoes for $15.99.
When: Ongoing
Other Deals Available During National Pizza Week
Jon Smith Subs
The deal: Place a catering order of at least $100 and you'll get a free $20 gift card. Some locations are offering $20 off your order instead of the gift card.
When: Through February 29
Doc Popcorn
The deal: Stop into a Doc location to get a free small bag of Better Butter Popcorn. You'll also get 19% off any other popcorn order throughout the weekend.
When: January 19, 12-2pm
