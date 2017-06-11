News

There's an Actual Poop Museum

Published On 03/19/2016
Pooping is a daily part of life that most are too uptight to talk about. If you're not a fan of this stigma surrounding feces, consider a trip to the National Poo Museum, where poop is not only talked about openly, it's celebrated. 

As reported by Mashable, the UK's Isle of Wight Zoo is opening The National Poo Museum on Friday, March 25, 2016, offering a chance to "immerse oneself in the wonder of excrement." If you're into that sort of thing, book a flight to the UK stat to find yourself in a world where the freeze-dried poo of various species hangs from the ceiling, and a 38 million-year-old fecal specimen is on display. Also, you'll see this piece of crap:
 

