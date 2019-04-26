Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food Today for National Pretzel Day

It's not the sexiest food holiday. No one is waking up on National Pretzel Day on Friday like Mark on Rex Manning Day.
Nonetheless, you know you like a good soft pretzel. Who doesn't? That's why it's worth knowing about this most revered of national food holidays. National Pretzel Day is April 26 and features deals and freebies from pretzel stalwarts like Auntie Anne's, Philly Pretzel Factory, and Cumberland Farms, for one reason or another.
Don't sleep on it. It's National Pretzel Day! You better knot miss it. (So, so, sorry about that.)
Free Food for National Pretzel Day
Philly Pretzel Factory
The deal: No one goes as hard as the PPF for National Pretzel Day. They're doling out free soft pretzels all day. You don't have to do a thing to get in on it. Maximum effort.
When: April 26
Wetzel's Pretzels
The deal: Stop in and you'll be awarded a free Original Pretzel. No purchase necessary.
When: April 26
Quaker Steak & Lube
The deal: If you're a Revved Up Rewards member, you're getting a free pretzel with beer cheese dip.
When: April 26
Auntie Anne's
The deal: Buy any pretzel item and get an original or cinnamon sugar pretzel gratis. Find the coupon online or in the Pretzel Perks app. If your love of pretzels is extra intense, the store is releasing a pretzel-themed shower curtain for the occasion...
When: April 26
Pretzelmaker
The deal: All Rewards App members -- including new members -- are eligible for a free soft pretzel. Pretzel Day!
When: April 26
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Grab a free Chill Zone beverage (that's a fountain drink or a frozen Hyperfreeze) with the purchase of any hot pretzel.
When: April 26
Ben's Soft Pretzels
The deal: Donate a buck to the Intrepid Fallon Heroes Fund on National Pretzel Day and Ben's will hook you up with a free pretzel.
When: April 26
Food Deals on National Pretzel Day
Snyder's of Hanover
The deal: Retailers across the country will be offering $1 off two bags of those delicious crunchy pretzels.
When: April 24-28
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: BJ's is offering free delivery with no service fees if you order delivery through its website.
When: Through May 5
Farm Burger
The deal: Order through the Farm Burger app and you'll get $4.22 off your purchase. The discount will automatically be loaded to your account on April 22.
When: April 22-24
Kung Fu Tea
The deal: Download the new Kung Fu Tea app, then visit kungfutea430.com to claim a free drink offer. Claim it by April 30 and you can redeem the offer in-store from April 30 through May 14.
When: Claim by April 30
Local Deals on National Pretzel Day
Von Elrod's Beer Hall & Kitchen - Nashville, Tennessee
The deal: The first 50 people through the door on Friday will get a free, house-made pretzel with their choice of a dipping sauce.
When: April 26
Other Food Deals on National Pretzel Day
Elephant Bar
The deal: To celebrate Administrative Professionals' Day on April 24, Elephant Bar is offering BOGO entrées as long as you've got a business card to prove you're an administrative professional.
When: April 22-26
7-Eleven
The deal: In a Pokémon-related promotion, 7-Eleven has $1 small coffees, medium cold brews, and medium Slurpees.
When: Through May 21
Noodles & Company
The deal: For every $25 gift card purchased, you'll get a free $5 gift card. The cards can be purchased in-store or online.
When: April 24 - June 30
