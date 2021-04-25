News Everywhere You Can Get Free Food for National Pretzel Day You're going to be eating lots of pretzels today.

Photo courtesy of Wetzel's Pretzels

National Pretzel Day is an also-ran in the world of food holidays. It's not a food we give a whole lot of time. (Though, I'm sure the people at your local mall-based pretzels shop would disagree.) Nonetheless, National Pretzel Day arrives on April 26. With it, naturally, comes a pile of discounted pretzels. On offer are soft pretzels and crunchy pretzels and... well, that kind of covers it. Oh, pretzel buns! There's one more. You're going to find deals from Wetzel's Pretzels, Auntie Anne's, Wendy's, and more on National Pretzel Day, and we've pulled them all together to make sure you aren't exerting yourself too much on this fine day. Here are the best food deals you're going to find on National Pretzel Day.

Free Pretzels for National Pretzel Day Auntie Anne's

The deal: Sign up through the Pretzel Perks app and grab the offer in there for a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel.

When: April 26 Sign up through the Pretzel Perks app and grab the offer in there for a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel.: April 26 Wetzel's Pretzels

The deal: For National Pretzel Day, Wetzel's is giving away free pretzels. No catch. There are just free pretzels available all afternoon.

When: April 26, after 3 pm Philly Pretzel Factory

The deal: Stop by on Pretzel Day to get a free soft pretzel.

When: April 26

Photo courtesy of Snyder's of Hanover

Other Food Deals Available on National Pretzel Day Krispy Kreme

The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you

When: Through December 31 If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.: Through December 31 The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company

The deal: Spend $35 or more on the website to get a free "treasure box" that includes its new Oatmeal Raisin Cookie.

When: April 22-30 Jamba

The deal: Order any new food item with a smoothie and you'll save a dollar when ordering online, through the app, or in-store. (Pick the "Smoothie Bestie" pack.)

When: Through the end of the summer

