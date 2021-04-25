Everywhere You Can Get Free Food for National Pretzel Day
You're going to be eating lots of pretzels today.
National Pretzel Day is an also-ran in the world of food holidays. It's not a food we give a whole lot of time. (Though, I'm sure the people at your local mall-based pretzels shop would disagree.)
Nonetheless, National Pretzel Day arrives on April 26. With it, naturally, comes a pile of discounted pretzels. On offer are soft pretzels and crunchy pretzels and... well, that kind of covers it. Oh, pretzel buns! There's one more. You're going to find deals from Wetzel's Pretzels, Auntie Anne's, Wendy's, and more on National Pretzel Day, and we've pulled them all together to make sure you aren't exerting yourself too much on this fine day.
Here are the best food deals you're going to find on National Pretzel Day.
Free Pretzels for National Pretzel DayAuntie Anne's
The deal: Sign up through the Pretzel Perks app and grab the offer in there for a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel.
When: April 26
Wetzel's Pretzels
The deal: For National Pretzel Day, Wetzel's is giving away free pretzels. No catch. There are just free pretzels available all afternoon.
When: April 26, after 3 pm
Philly Pretzel Factory
The deal: Stop by on Pretzel Day to get a free soft pretzel.
When: April 26
Deals on Pretzels for National Pretzel DayWendy's
The deal: Buy a Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and you can get a second one for just a buck through the mobile app.
When: April 26 - May 23
GoPuff
The deal: Take 30% off frozen pretzels and 15% off Rold Gold pretzels for National Pretzel Day.
When: April 26
Auntie Anne's
The deal: Get free delivery from the pretzel people when you hit the $12 minimum and order through the Pretzel Perks app.
When: April 26-30
Snyder's of Hanover
The deal: The pretzel experts are giving away 1,000 free Crave Kits. Each comes with its new Twisted Pretzel Sticks in three flavors: Extreme Seasoned, Sour Cream & Onion, and Jalapeño Ranch. Find details on how to enter on its Instagram page.
When: April 26
Other Food Deals Available on National Pretzel DayKrispy Kreme
The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.
When: Through December 31
The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company
The deal: Spend $35 or more on the website to get a free "treasure box" that includes its new Oatmeal Raisin Cookie.
When: April 22-30
Jamba
The deal: Order any new food item with a smoothie and you'll save a dollar when ordering online, through the app, or in-store. (Pick the "Smoothie Bestie" pack.)
When: Through the end of the summer
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.