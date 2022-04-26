Auntie Anne's Is Giving Out Free Pretzels Today

Today is National Pretzel Day! And to celebrate the holiday, the iconic mall pretzel stand Auntie Anne's is giving away free pretzels.

The brand is giving away the freebie to Pretzel Perks members. If you're not a member already, you're in luck. The membership is free and easy to sign up for, and if you sign up today, you can still snag a free pretzel.

Pretzel lovers can choose between the brand's Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel as their free item. The brand's Original Pretzel is simple and salted, while the Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel features fresh cinnamon and sweet sugar.

Fans can participate in Auntie Anne's National Pretzel Day giveaway at participating locations nationwide for one day only on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. And if you're looking for another spot to snag a free pretzel, Wetzel's Pretzels is doing its own thing this week as well.