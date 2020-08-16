Celebrate National Rum Day With a Coloring Book & Impossible Puzzle From Kraken Rum

A boozy holiday calls for more than just the booze of the day. It requires an accompaniment. Friends. A bar. Corn hole. Something. In the midst of a pandemic, the options are without question more limited.

For National Rum Day on August 16, Kraken Rum has come up with some unexpected activities that might get you a little more in the merrymaking spirit. A pair of at-home activities are up in its store to keep you busy whenever you decide to celebrate the sugary depth of a rum cocktail.

Kraken has launched a deep-sea-themed coloring book with a whole lot of tentacles that need filling in. (Also, if you aren't a huge rum fan but are excited for Seattle's new hockey team to start playing -- something that won't happen for a couple of years -- the coloring book isn't a bad way to kick off your love affair with the Seattle Kraken.)