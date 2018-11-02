Everywhere You Can Get Free and Cheap Sandwiches for National Sandwich Day

Halloween is over. Hopefully, you're still basking in the glow of your excellent Gritty costume or still finding flecks of dried blood from dressing up as Red Miller from Mandy. But a new holiday has arrived. National Sandwich Day is November 3, and there are tons of free and cheap sandwiches just a quick mobile order from where you're sitting this very moment.
It may seem like nonsense, but National Sandwich Day is a perfect follow-up to Halloween. Both are holidays that kind of make sense, but are mostly celebrated because why the hell not? You get free candy from your neighbors on Halloween, and you get cheap lunch from Quiznos, Jersey Mike's, Potbelly, and more on National Sandwich Day. You dress up on Halloween, and your lunch gets dressed up on Sandwich Day. Sandwiches are named after John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, and Halloween is named after Dale Halloween, the Earl's college roommate.
The second part of that last fact is a total lie, but sandwiches are named after the Earl of Sandwich who popularized the food. Today, we carbo-load in his honor.
Free Sandwiches on National Sandwich Day
Schlotzky's
The deal: The chain is running a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on all the medium sandwiches in the shop.
When: November 3
Potbelly
The deal: The sandwich shop is wrapping up its week-long promotion Potbelly Perks members with a nice deal. Buy a kids meal and get a free sandwich or salad for adults.
When: November 3
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Sign up for the Carl's Jr. promo club, and you're going to get a free small order of fries and a small beverage.
When: Ongoing
Arby's
The deal: Sign up for Arby's email newsletter and your first email from the Meat Mountain will be a coupon for a free roast beef sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: Sign up for the Inner Circle club, and new members get a coupon for a free bagel with cream cheese.
When: Ongoing
Einstein Bros. Bagels
The deal: Find a similar deal here. Sign up for the Shmear Society and a free bagel is headed your way.
When: Ongoing
Quiznos
The deal: Sign up for the Toasty Points loyalty app and you'll be graced with a free 4-inch sub with any purchase.
When: Ongoing
Sandwich Deals on National Sandwich Day
Jersey Mike's
The deal: All 1,500 locations are offering $2 off a regular sub via a coupon you can get from the shop's email club or on the company's social channels.
When: Coupon valid November 3-6
Quiznos
The deal: If you're a Toasty Points reward member, you'll get a coupon for a $5 8-inch sub.
When: November 3
McAlister's Deli
The deal: Grab yourself a full-size McAlister's club for just $4 at every location in the country.
When: November 3
Penn Station East Coast Subs
The deal: Every location will offer made-to-order grilled six-inch subs for $3.99.
When: November 3, 2-9pm
Urban Bricks
The deal: The fast-casual chain will upgrade any half panini to a whole in honor of the Earl's holy day.
When: November 3
Dairy Queen
The deal: Hop into the DQ mobile app for a buy-one-get-one for $0.99 chicken sandwich or artisan-style sandwich.
When: October 29-November 4
Other Food Deals for National Sandwich Day
Dairy Queen
The deal: DQ also has deals to get you a cheap Blizzard in the mobile app. You'll find offers for a buy-one-get-one for $0.99 on any size Blizzard. You can also take them up on an offer for a free small Blizzard with the purchase of any regularly-priced combo meal.
When: October 29-November 4
