Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Sandwiches for National Sandwich Day

Sitting atop your throne of candy, still wearing a tasseled cowboy shirt from your Lil Nas X costume, you may not realize it's already time to welcome another holiday.
It's yet another holiday based around getting your hands on free grub. On Halloween, you politely take candy from the mouths of your neighbors. On National Sandwich Day, you're looking for cheap grub from Potbelly, Quiznos, Dog Haus, and other restaurants. So, make lunch plans now to honor John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich and namesake of your cherished bread-based meal.
Free Sandwiches on National Sandwich Day
Jimmy John's
The deal: Order an Original or Favorite sandwich with Freaky Fast Rewards to get a free sandwich. The freebie will be either an eight-inch favorite, eight-inch Original, Frenchie, or its new Little John.
When: November 3
Penn Station East Coast Subs
The deal: Buy an eight-inch sandwich and you're getting one gratis. Congrats.
When: November 3
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
The deal: BOGO sandwiches are up for grabs in the CAPAddicts app.
When: November 3
Food Deals for National Sandwich Day
Potbelly
The deal: The sandwich shop is starting a week of deals for Potbelly Perks members with 20% off all sandwiches today.
When: November 3
Jersey Mike's
The deal: If you're on the chain's email newsletter, you'll get a coupon for $2 off any regular sub. If you're not on there, you can dig up the coupon through the company's social media channels.
When: Coupon valid November 3-6
Quiznos
The deal: Any eight-inch sub will be just $6 at locations celebrating National Sandwich Day. The only exceptions are the Steak and Prime Rib subs, which will cost an extra buck.
When: November 3
Firehouse Subs
The deal: Get a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub with chips and a drink. Flash this coupon to get the freebie.
When: November 3
D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
The deal: Participating locations are going to set you up with 20% off your entire order when you drop in the code "7766." Kaboom.
When: November 3
Dog Haus
The deal: As part of its stance on whether a hot dog is a sandwich, Dog Haus is celebrating National Sandwich Day. It'll donate $1 from every Haus Dog purchased to No Kid Hungry.
When: November 3
Unbun Foods
The deal: Take 15% off the company's grain-free, keto, and vegan buns and baguettes when you order through Amazon. Use the promo code "SANDWICH15." Ya can't make a sandwich without the bread, after all.
When: November 2-4
Subway
The deal: Drop into the Grubhub app and check out the Perks section to get $5 off any order of at least $15. You can redeem the offer once per day.
When: Through November 20, 5-10pm daily
Ike's Love and Sandwiches
The deal: It's both National Sandwich Day and Ike's 12th anniversary, so the chain is celebrating. If you buy chips and a drink, any of the chain's three most popular sandwiches will be just $7. You'll have to flash a coupon that can be found on the Ike's Instagram feed. There's also free delivery all week.
When: November 3-8
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Take $5 off your order when you order from Carl's Jr. for the first time through Grubhub. The deal can be found in the Perks section of the Grubhub app.
When: Through November 20
Panera
The deal: Take $5 off any order placed through Grubhub. You'll dig up the offer in the app's Perks section.
When: October 28 - November 10
Jon Smith Subs
The deal: Purchase a 12-inch sub and get upgraded to a combo for just $1. You'll get a small order of fries and a drink for the bonus buck.
When: November 1-31
McAlister's Deli
The deal: Order through DoorDash on National Sandwich Day to get $0 delivery fees when you get your sandwich fix.
When: November 3
Hwy 55
The deal: For a limited time, you can get two meals for $12.99. Pick from the All-American Cheeseburger, John Boy and Billy Chicken Sandwich meal, Four-Piece Chicken Platter, Andy's Shrimp Burger meal, or the Lil' Cheesesteak meal.
When: October 1 - November 30
Other Deals on National Sandwich Day
Whole Foods
The deal: Prime members can get any frozen pizza for half-price at Whole Foods.
When: Through November 5
Red Lobster
The deal: Order Red Lobster To Go and get 15% off when you use the code "Lobster52."
When: October 22 - November 17
Pilot Flying J
The deal: Enjoy a BOOGO deal at the J. Use the app to get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Reese's Pumpkin King Size Cups and Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper Chips.
When: Through November 3
Peekaboo Ice Cream
The deal: Use the code "CHOCOLIT" to get 20% off an online order that includes the company's ice cream (which is hiding vegetables in there).
When: October 28 - November 14
