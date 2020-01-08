News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Sandwiches for National Sandwich Month You probably don't need a reason to celebrate sandwiches, but you're getting one nonetheless.

For better or worse, rich people love to put their name on things. But they're all just playing catch-up. In their hearts they know that their college quad, reading room, failed casino, or line of frozen steaks can't possible compete with what John Montagu has already done. Montagu was the 4th Earl of Sandwich. The legend goes that the sandwich was invented by something for him because of his gambling problem. But the truth is that you basically can't do better than naming the retire category of sandwich after yourself. Keep your slanted hot plates, Montagu basically can't be topped. Then it gets even better because we have to honor the sandwich at times. Like right now. August is National Sandwich Month and while you don't need any excuse to remember that sandwiches are great, you're getting one anyhow with deals all over the country on, gasp, sandwiches. You're going to find deals from X, Y, and Z, some of which are celebrating the month, others are just offering deals on sandwiches because it's a month and they sell sandwiches. So, in honor of this great month and our collective love of sandwiches, here are the best sandwich deals you'll find in August.



Sandwich and Burger Deals for National Sandwich Month Dickey's Barbecue Pit

The deal: To celebrate National Sandwich Month, Dickey's is offering $3 Classic Sandwiches every Monday. On Wednesdays in August, the Wild Westerner Sandwich is just $7. If you somehow need an excuse to eat a sandwich (what are you doing!?), well, there you are.

When: Throughout August Panera

The deal: Take advantage of Panera's new curbside service and get $5 off an order of at least $20 with the code "CURBSIDE5."

When: Ongoing Quiznos

The deal: Get four meals for $29.99. The family meal comes with four 8-inch subs, four bags of chips, and four cookies. Use the code "8026."

When: Ongoing McAlister's Deli

The deal: Get free delivery through the McAlister's app or website.

When: Through August 9 BurgerFi

The deal: Grab a hormone-free BurgerFi Cheeseburger with fries for $10 at participating locations.

When: Through August 30 Red Cow

The deal: Join the Minneapolis-based chain's e-club and you'll get a coupon in your inbox for $10 off your bill next time you dine-in.

When: Ongoing Firehouse Subs

The deal: Place an order for at least $15 (so a big lunch or food for at least two people) through Grubhub to get free delivery when you use Grubhub Perks.

When: Through August 30

Local Deals for National Sandwich Month Miki's Park - Chicago, Illinois

The deal: The River North restaurant is offering its K-F-C Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich for $12 all month. It comes with Gochu aioli, tangy slaw, and housemade pickles. Additionally, for each sandwich sold Miki's Park is donating a dollar to Children's Home and Aid.

When: Through August 31