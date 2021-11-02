Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Sandwiches on National Sandwich Day
National Sandwich Day is here, and it's bringing a pile of discounted sandwiches your way.
When wealthy people drop giant piles of cash to put their name on something -- a pizza chain, college quad, or soon-to-be failed casino -- it's only because the best things have already been taken. You can't buy the right to rename Halloween after yourself, and John Montagu already got to sandwiches.
Montagu was the 4th Earl of Sandwich, and the legend goes that the sandwich is named after him. November 3 might not be John Montagu day, but it's awfully close. It's National Sandwich Day, and restaurants across the US will be honoring the mighty sandwich by doling out deals on sandwiches all day. You'll find deals from shops like Potbelly, Subway, Jersey Mike's, and many other restaurants.
Here are the best deals available on National Sandwich Day.
Free Sandwiches on National Sandwich Day
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: The sandwich chain is kicking off five days of deals by dropping 1,400 free sandwiches into rewards members' accounts. Check your account today and you might have a free lunch in there.
When: November 3
Potbelly
The deal: The sandwich shop is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on sandwiches. Ordering an Original or Big size sandwich through the app with the code "BOGO" to get the deal.
When: November 3
Jimmy John's
The deal: The sandwich shop's Freaky Fast Rewards program will set you up with a free eight-inch sandwich after your first order through the app.
When: Ongoing
Halo Burger
The deal: Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the burger chain.
When: Ongoing
Penn Station East Coast Subs
The deal: Order a sub online and you can get a free small sub with the code "PSBOGO."
When: Ongoing
Sandwich Deals on National Sandwich Day
McAlister's Deli
The deal: McAlister's Rewards members get a buy-one-get-one-half-off in their account on National Sandwich Day.
When: November 3-17
Schlotzsky's
The deal: Download the app to get a medium sandwich for $5. There's a maximum of five sandwiches per purchase.
When: November 3
Jersey Mike's Subs
The deal: Take $2 off any regular sub when you order through the Jersey Mike's app. Use the code "SANDWICH."
When: November 3-7
QuickChek
The deal: Take $1 off any six-inch QuickChek sub if you're a QuickChek Rewards member.
When: November 3
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
The deal: Get free delivery when you order online through the Dickey's site or mobile app when you select the "Doorstep Drop Off" option.
When: Through September
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
The deal: To celebrate eight decades of slinging meat, it's offering something called the Anniversary Meal. You get a Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich with Double Berry Cobbler and a side for $8.80.
When: Through December 31, 2021
Quiznos
The deal: Get four meals for $29.99. The family meal comes with four 8-inch subs, four bags of chips, and four cookies. Use the very memorable code "8026."
When: Ongoing
Other Deals on National Sandwich Day
Wendy's
The deal: For $2, you can buy a Wendy's Key Tag, which lands you a free Jr Frosty every day for a year when you make any purchase. The purchase goes to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
When: Through December 31
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Take 20% off large pizzas with the code "Novblitz20."
When: November 3
Smoothie King
The deal: Grab a free 12-ounce Immune Builder Orange blend drink through the Healthy Rewards app.
When: November 2-4
Gift Card Deals Available Now
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and you'll get a $10 bonus card for free. That bumps up to $20 if you buy a $100 gift card.
When: Through December 31
Farmer Boys
The deal: Get a $5 voucher when you buy $25 in gift cards or a $25 voucher when you spend $100.
When: Through January 17
Want more food deals?
