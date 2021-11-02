Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Sandwiches on National Sandwich Day

Photo courtesy of Ike's Love & Sandwiches

When wealthy people drop giant piles of cash to put their name on something -- a pizza chain, college quad, or soon-to-be failed casino -- it's only because the best things have already been taken. You can't buy the right to rename Halloween after yourself, and John Montagu already got to sandwiches. Montagu was the 4th Earl of Sandwich, and the legend goes that the sandwich is named after him. November 3 might not be John Montagu day, but it's awfully close. It's National Sandwich Day, and restaurants across the US will be honoring the mighty sandwich by doling out deals on sandwiches all day. You'll find deals from shops like Potbelly, Subway, Jersey Mike's, and many other restaurants. Here are the best deals available on National Sandwich Day.

Free Sandwiches on National Sandwich Day Ike's Love & Sandwiches

The deal: The sandwich chain is kicking off five days of deals by dropping 1,400 free sandwiches into rewards members' accounts. Check your account today and you might have a free lunch in there.

When: November 3 Potbelly

The deal: The sandwich shop is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on sandwiches. Ordering an Original or Big size sandwich through the app with the code "BOGO" to get the deal.

When: November 3 Jimmy John's

The deal: The sandwich shop's Freaky Fast Rewards program will set you up with a free eight-inch sandwich after your first order through the app.

When: Ongoing Halo Burger

The deal: Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the burger chain.

When: Ongoing Penn Station East Coast Subs

The deal: Order a sub online and you can get a free small sub with the code "PSBOGO."

When: Ongoing

Sandwich Deals on National Sandwich Day McAlister's Deli

The deal: McAlister's Rewards members get a buy-one-get-one-half-off in their account on National Sandwich Day.

When: November 3-17 Schlotzsky's

The deal: Download the app to get a medium sandwich for $5. There's a maximum of five sandwiches per purchase.

When: November 3 Jersey Mike's Subs

The deal: Take $2 off any regular sub when you order through the Jersey Mike's app. Use the code "SANDWICH."

When: November 3-7 QuickChek

The deal: Take $1 off any six-inch QuickChek sub if you're a QuickChek Rewards member.

When: November 3 Dickey's Barbecue Pit

The deal: Get free delivery when you order online through the Dickey's site or mobile app when you select the "Doorstep Drop Off" option.

When: Through September Dickey's Barbecue Pit

The deal: To celebrate eight decades of slinging meat, it's offering something called the Anniversary Meal. You get a Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich with Double Berry Cobbler and a side for $8.80.

When: Through December 31, 2021 Quiznos

The deal: Get four meals for $29.99. The family meal comes with four 8-inch subs, four bags of chips, and four cookies. Use the very memorable code "8026."

When: Ongoing

Other Deals on National Sandwich Day Wendy's

The deal: For $2, you can buy a Wendy's Key Tag, which lands you a free Jr Frosty every day for a year when you make any purchase. The purchase goes to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

When: Through December 31 Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: Take 20% off large pizzas with the code "Novblitz20."

When: November 3 Smoothie King

The deal: Grab a free 12-ounce Immune Builder Orange blend drink through the Healthy Rewards app.

When: November 2-4

Gift Card Deals Available Now Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and you'll get a $10 bonus card for free. That bumps up to $20 if you buy a $100 gift card.

When: Through December 31 Farmer Boys

The deal: Get a $5 voucher when you buy $25 in gift cards or a $25 voucher when you spend $100.

When: Through January 17