Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Sandwiches on National Sandwich Day

If you won the lottery today and decided you want to put your name on something that would stand forever as a testament to your greatness, you could do a lot worse than following the lead of John Montagu. (At least as far as naming things is concerned.) Montagu was the 4th Earl of Sandwich, and the legend says that sandwiches are named after him. Not only does he get the mighty sandwich, but he basically gets National Sandwich Day on November 3 as well. On this strange, beautiful food holiday, you’ll find discounts from restaurants like Potbelly, McAlister's Deli, Schlotzsky's, and others. To aid your celebration, we’ve pulled it all together here. These are the best deals you’ll find on National Sandwich Day.

Free Sandwiches on National Sandwich Day Potbelly Sandwich Works

The deal: Order an Original or Big size sandwich to get a free Original sized sandwich. Use the code "BOGO" when ordering online.

When: November 3 McAlister's Deli

The deal: Rewards members get a buy-one-get-one-free deal in their account on the mobile app. Use the code "SANDWICH22."

When: November 3-17

Sandwich Deals on National Sandwich Day Schlotzsky's

The deal: Use the app to get a medium sandwich for $5. There's a limit of five discounted sandwiches per person.

When: November 3 Wendy's

The deal: It is running a $3 breakfast deal that gets you a Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant, and a small order of Seasoned Potatoes.

When: Through November 20

Local Deals Available on National Sandwich Day Massis Kabob - Los Angeles, California

The deal: Place your first order through its mobile app and join the Kabobery Klub to get a free side with your first order.

When: Ongoing Massis Kabob - Los Angeles, California

The deal: Purchase a $100 gift card to the LA restaurant and it'll only cost you $90 when you buy in-store.

When: November 1-30

Other Deals on National Sandwich Day Taco Bell

The deal: Spend $15 in the Taco Bell mobile app to get a free Cheesy Gordita Crunch thrown in with the meal. Not bad.

When: November 1-12 Zaxby's

The deal: Grab a free Big Zax Snak Meal for updating or downloading the new Zax Rewardz app.

When: Ongoing Domino's

The deal: Order two-medium one-topping pizzas, 16-piece order of Parmesan Bread Bits, an eight-piece order of Cinnamon Twists, and a two-liter of Coke for $20.

When: Ongoing Fazoli's

The idea: The code "HALLOWEEN" trims $5 off a Super Family Meal.

When: October 31 - November 6 Peet's

The deal: Buy a one-pound bag of coffee beans and you'll get a free small drip coffee.

When: Ongoing Qdoba

The deal: Guac and queso are free with the purchase of any entrée.

When: Ongoing