Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Sandwiches for National Sandwich Month
You probably don't need a reason to celebrate sandwiches, but you're getting one nonetheless.
For better or worse, rich people love to put their name on things. But they're all just playing catch-up. In their hearts they know that their college quad, reading room, failed casino, or line of frozen steaks can't possible compete with what John Montagu has already done.
Montagu was the 4th Earl of Sandwich. The legend goes that the sandwich was invented by something for him because of his gambling problem. But the truth is that you basically can't do better than naming the entire category of sandwich after yourself. Keep your slanted hot plates, Montagu basically can't be topped. Better yet, there are times when we celebrate and honor the sandwich -- like right now. August is National Sandwich Month and while you don't need any excuse to remember that sandwiches are great, you're getting one anyhow with deals all over the country on -- gasp! -- sandwiches.
You're going to find deals from places like Jimmy John's, Capriotti's, and even Burger King, some of which are celebrating the month, others are just offering deals on sandwiches because it's a month and they sell sandwiches. So, in honor of this great month and our collective love of sandwiches, here are the best sandwich deals you'll find in August.
Free Sandwiches and Burgers for National Sandwich Month
Jimmy John's
The deal: The sandwich shop announced its Freaky Fast Rewards program is going national on December 9. To celebrate, after your first order through the app, you'll be rewarded with a free eight-inch sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Penn Station East Coast Subs
The deal: Order a sub online and you can get a free small sub with the code "PSBOGO."
When: Ongoing
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
The deal: Nab a free grilled cheese sandwich for kids when you buy an entrée and get it delivered.
When: Ongoing
Halo Burger
The deal: Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the holy burger chain.
When: Ongoing
Burger King
The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get BOGO Whoppers and BOGO Crispy Chicken Sandwiches.
When: Ongoing
Whataburger
The deal: To celebrate its birthday, Whataburger is offering a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on burgers when you order online. Once you order one, a coupon for a freebie will hit your online account.
When: Through August 9
Wendy's
The deal: Pop into the Wendy's app to grab a free Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant with any mobile purchase. You don't have to be part of Wendy's Rewards to get this one.
When: August 23
Sandwich and Burger Deals for National Sandwich Month
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
The deal: To celebrate National Sandwich Month, Dickey's is offering $3 Classic Sandwiches every Monday. On Wednesdays in August, the Wild Westerner Sandwich is just $7. If you somehow need an excuse to eat a sandwich (what are you doing!?), well, there you are.
When: Throughout August
Panera
The deal: Take advantage of Panera's new curbside service and get $5 off an order of at least $20 with the code "CURBSIDE5."
When: Ongoing
Quiznos
The deal: Get four meals for $29.99. The family meal comes with four 8-inch subs, four bags of chips, and four cookies. Use the code "8026."
When: Ongoing
McAlister's Deli
The deal: Get free delivery through the McAlister's app or website.
When: Through August 9
BurgerFi
The deal: Grab a hormone-free BurgerFi Cheeseburger with fries for $10 at participating locations.
When: Through August 30
Red Cow
The deal: Join the Minneapolis-based chain's e-club and you'll get a coupon in your inbox for $10 off your bill next time you dine-in.
When: Ongoing
Firehouse Subs
The deal: Place an order for at least $15 (so a big lunch or food for at least two people) through Grubhub to get free delivery when you use Grubhub Perks.
When: Through August 30
Local Deals for National Sandwich Month
Miki's Park - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: The River North restaurant is offering its K-F-C Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich for $12 all month. It comes with Gochu aioli, tangy slaw, and housemade pickles. Additionally, for each sandwich sold Miki's Park is donating a dollar to Children's Home and Aid.
When: Through August 31
