Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Sandwiches for National Sandwich Month National Sandwich Month might seem unnecessary, but it's your chance to land deals on lunch all month long.

Photo by Anna_Pustynnikova/Shutterstock

If you go an entire month without eating a sandwich, we have very different diets. Sandwiches are great. I'm not positive they need to be celebrated, but if you're up for honoring the entrée like you're the last living descendant of the Earl of Sandwich, there's good news. August is National Sandwich Month. Whether restaurants recognize it or not, most of them are celebrating, more or less. They're serving sandwiches. We're here to help you party sandwich-style. We've tracked down all the best deals on sandwiches and burgers (no hot dogs). You'll find deals throughout the month at restaurants like Jimmy John's, Capriotti's, Smashburger, Quizno's, and other eateries. Here are the best sandwich deals you're going to find during National Sandwich Month.

Photo courtesy of Smashburger

Sandwich Deals During National Sandwich Month Smashburger

The deal: To celebrate the chain's 14th anniversary you can get a Double Classic Burger for 14 cents with the purchase of another Double Classic Burger.

When: August 6

The deal: Get free delivery when you order online through the Dickey's site or mobile app when you select the "Doorstep Drop Off" option.

When: Through September

The deal: To celebrate eight decades of slinging meat, it's offering something called the Anniversary Meal. You get a Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich with Double Berry Cobbler and a side for $8.80.

When: Through December 31, 2021 Quiznos

The deal: Get four meals for $29.99. The family meal comes with four 8-inch subs, four bags of chips, and four cookies. Use the very memorable code "8026."

When: Ongoing

