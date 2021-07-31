Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Sandwiches for National Sandwich Month
National Sandwich Month might seem unnecessary, but it's your chance to land deals on lunch all month long.
If you go an entire month without eating a sandwich, we have very different diets.
Sandwiches are great. I'm not positive they need to be celebrated, but if you're up for honoring the entrée like you're the last living descendant of the Earl of Sandwich, there's good news. August is National Sandwich Month. Whether restaurants recognize it or not, most of them are celebrating, more or less. They're serving sandwiches. We're here to help you party sandwich-style. We've tracked down all the best deals on sandwiches and burgers (no hot dogs). You'll find deals throughout the month at restaurants like Jimmy John's, Capriotti's, Smashburger, Quizno's, and other eateries.
Here are the best sandwich deals you're going to find during National Sandwich Month.
Free Sandwiches During National Sandwich MonthJimmy John's
The deal: The sandwich shop's Freaky Fast Rewards program will set you up with a free eight-inch sandwich after your first order through the app.
When: Ongoing
Halo Burger
The deal: Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the burger chain.
When: Ongoing
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
The deal: Nab a free grilled cheese sandwich for kids when you buy an entrée and get it delivered.
When: Ongoing
Penn Station East Coast Subs
The deal: Order a sub online and you can get a free small sub with the code "PSBOGO."
When: Ongoing
Boston Market
The deal: The rotisserie chain is offering free kid meals. No purchase is required at all. Kids 12 and under can just grab a free one.
When: For just a little while
Sandwich Deals During National Sandwich MonthSmashburger
The deal: To celebrate the chain's 14th anniversary you can get a Double Classic Burger for 14 cents with the purchase of another Double Classic Burger.
When: August 6
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
The deal: Get free delivery when you order online through the Dickey's site or mobile app when you select the "Doorstep Drop Off" option.
When: Through September
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
The deal: To celebrate eight decades of slinging meat, it's offering something called the Anniversary Meal. You get a Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich with Double Berry Cobbler and a side for $8.80.
When: Through December 31, 2021
Quiznos
The deal: Get four meals for $29.99. The family meal comes with four 8-inch subs, four bags of chips, and four cookies. Use the very memorable code "8026."
When: Ongoing