Everywhere You Can Get Free & Super-Cheap Tacos for National Taco Day

Somehow, the one day dedicated to celebrating tacos doesn't fall on a Taco Tuesday this year. Instead, National Taco Day lands on Thursday, October 4.
Nevertheless, any day that involves free tacos and all sorts of taco discounts is a good day. Especially one with so many tacos gratis at popular restaurants all across the country. You could spend the entire day loading up on freebies at national fast-casual joints like Taco John's or Moe's, regional favorites like Baja Fresh and Del Taco, and local favorites almost anywhere. You could even have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner without spending much.
In case you don't already eat as many tacos as you possibly can, National Taco Day is the day to do it, so get out your best taco bib and sift through the list below to find all the places you can get some damn fine tacos.
Free Tacos for National Taco Day
Taco John's
The deal: The chain that claims to have created Taco Tuesday (a subject of much debate) is offering a free crispy beef taco for anyone using the Taco John's Rewards mobile app. The coupon is only available in the app.
When: October 1-5
Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: Buy two tacos and get one free as Moe's celebrates what should be a bank holiday.
When: October 4-7
Del Taco
The deal: Pick up a couple of shredded beef soft tacos with Del Taco's buy one, get one free deal. The coupon will be available on the restaurant's site.
When: October 4
Baja Fresh
The deal: Join the Club Baja membership program and you'll get an offer for a totally free taco, valid for one chicken or carnitas Baja or Americano taco. (And, no, Club Baja doesn't have anything to do with Jimmy Buffet.)
When: Ongoing
Jimboy's Tacos
The deal: Participating locations across California and Nevada will be offering a BOGO deal on Jimboy's original ground beef taco.
When: October 4
California Tortilla
The deal: The chain with restaurants in six states and Washington, DC -- none of which are California, go figure -- is serving up BOGO tacos at every location.
When: October 4
Taco Bueno
The deal: The Tex-Mex chain is debuting its limited-time-only Texas Street Tacos this month. For National Taco Day, make any purchase and you'll get to take a free Texas Street Taco for a spin. After National Taco Day, you can get three of those same tacos for just $5.
When: October 4
Chronic Tacos
The deal: The taco chain definitely not owned by Dr. Dre is promising a totally free taco -- no purchase necessary. All you have to do is give the cashier a code word that will be revealed via Chronic's social media channels on Thursday.
When: October 4, 11am-2pm
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Buy a beverage and you'll get hooked up with a free fish taco. Boom.
When: October 4
Condado Tacos
The deal: Make a purchase at any Condado location and they'll throw a free taco on your order.
When: October 4
Taco Deals for National Taco Day
Taco Bell
The deal: Like in previous years, T-Bell is bringing back its special $5 Taco Day Gift Set for the special taco occasion. For five bucks, you get a box filled with four tacos -- a Crunchy Taco, a Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, and a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco -- at the chain's locations nationwide. As Taco Bell says, "seasoned beefings," you guys.
When: October 4
On the Border
The deal: It's a day of bottomless tacos at On the Border. No, the tacos aren't going pantsless. For $8.99, you can get an unlimited number of ground beef or chicken tinga tacos. That also comes with pantsless chips and salsa.
When: October 4
Tijuana Flats
The deal: Drop in for two tacos, chips, and a drink, and the bill will be just $5.49.
When: October 4
El Fenix
The deal: The Texas taco hub will offer up $1 beef or chicken tacos all day long with a limit of three per customer.
When: October 4
Torchy's Tacos
The deal: Five guests at each of Torchy's 60 locations have a chance of winning a $300 gift card. If you get a gold paper-lined basket, you've won. It's like Willy Wonka's gold-wrapped bars, except it's tacos, and you won't have a near-death experience involving your grandfather and a giant turbine.
When: October 4
Bite Squad
The deal: The food delivery service is offering $5 off taco deliveries of at least $20. Use the code "TACOTIME" to get a discount on your favorite local tacos.
When: October 4
Non-Taco Day Deals
Wendy's
The deal: For a limited time, you can treat yourself to a 50-cent Frosty. If you tweet about it, you'll probably get a satisfyingly sassy reply for free. (Bonus: Wendy's is offering free delivery every weekend through November.)
When: Ongoing
Applebee's
The deal: Grab a $1 zombie cocktail any and every day this month.
When: October 1-31
Dairy Queen
The deal: Use the DQ app and dig up an offer that will land you a burger and a Blizzard for just $4. Do it before it gets cold outside and the word blizzard becomes a negative thing.
When: Ongoing as of September 1
Wawa
The deal: You can get any size coffee for just a buck through October 14 at Wawa locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.
When: September 29 - October 14
Panda Express
The deal: To celebrate the return of the Panda's Honey Sesame Chicken Breast, get $3 off any online order of $5 or more with the code "HONEYISBACK." That's a good deal, but a real missed opportunity for a Honey Boo Boo joke.
When: Through October 31
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Every Thursday, B-Dubs offers deals on boneless wings. The deal will vary by location, but you can count on there being one any time of day on Thursdays.
When: Every Thursday
