Everywhere You Can Get Free & Super-Cheap Tacos for National Taco Day

National Taco Day is Friday, October 4. So, there's good news and there's bad news. Let's start with the bad: You're going to endure wretched puns and pained quips all day. You're going to hear people say "holy guacamole!" with a wink. Then they're going to say they have something to taco-bout. Sigh. It's going to be rough.
This is probably a good time to lettuce tell you about the good news. Shell we start? Restaurants -- both big chains and local taquerias -- are offering free and super-cheap tacos all day to celebrate the almighty taco, arguably Mexico's greatest gift to your mouth. You'll find deals at restaurants like Qdoba, Torchy's Tacos, Jack in the Box, El Pollo Loco, and other spots.
Here's our running list of the best taco giveaways and deals you're going to find in honor of National Taco Day.
Free Tacos for National Taco Day
Jack in the Box
The deal: Sign up for the Jack in the Box e-club and you’ll get set up with two free tacos when you make a purchase on Taco Day.
When: October 4
Taco John's
The deal: Use the Taco John's Rewards app to get a free Crispy Beef Taco.
When: October 4
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Buy a beverage and you're getting any taco on the menu for free. If you're still hungry, download the Rubio's app and sign-up for Rubio's Rewards. You'll get another free taco.
When: October 4
Condado Tacos
The deal: Everyone is getting a free taco with any purchase to celebrate this glorious day.
When: October 4
Wahoo's Fish Taco
The deal: It's BOGO taco time. The buy one, get one deal can be used to land you up to free tacos for the day.
When: October 4
Margaritas Mexican Restaurants
The deal: Tickle your tonsils with a free beef or chicken taco with any purchase at participating locations.
When: October 4
Taco Deals for National Taco Day
El Pollo Loco
The deal: The LA-inspired Mexican restaurant is launching a set of Fire-Grilled Combos that are just $5 each, including Chicken Nachos, Chicken Taquitos with guacamole, Tacos al Carbon, Classic Chicken Burrito, and more.
When: Available through October 30
Tijuana Flats
The deal: The chain is, fittingly, celebrating the faux-holiday for days and days. You can snag two tacos, chips, and a drink for $5.99. Upgrade that drink to a beer for just two bucks.
When: October 4-6
On the Border
The deal: Enjoy edless tacos starting at $8.99 for National Taco Day. Though, the promotion does have an end, unfortunately.
When: October 4
Taco Bell
The deal: Order at least $12 of the Bell through Grubhub and you'll get free delivery.
When: For a limited time
Qdoba
The deal: It’s not exactly free tacos, but Qdoba is giving rewards members double points on whatever they order for National Taco Day.
When: October 4
Fajita Pete’s
The deal: Gather your friends and family for this one. For a limited time you can get a pound and a half of chicken fajitas with 12 hand-rolled tortillas, six chicken flautas, a medium order of guacamole, a large queso order, one large salsa roja, chips, a quart of beans, a quart of rice, fresh pico, sour cream, and two orders of sopapillas for $59.99. That’s a total savings of more than $30.
When: For a limited time
Torchy’s Tacos
The deal: For National Taco Day, you’ll find Torchy’s locations that have bars running an all-day happy hour that includes $1.50 off draft and bottle beer and $2 off squeezed margaritas.
When: October 4
El Fenix
The deal: Two-buck tacos -- chicken or beef, crunchy or soft -- are rising up at participating locations.
When: October 4
Bubbakoo's Burritos
The deal: Celebrate this solemn occasion with $1 tacos all day long.
When: October 4
Chili's
The deal: Chili's Marg of the Month is the FANGtastic 'Rita, margarita with Lunazul tequila, Cointreau, fresh sour, blood orange syrup, and topped like the Applebee's cocktail, with fangs. It's $5 all month.
When: October 1-31
goPuff
The deal: The convenience store delivery service is offering $10 off an order of at least $18 with the code "gotaco."
When: October 4
Local Deals for National Taco Day
Añejo - New York City, New York
The deal: Swing into Añejo for a $29 Taco Flight that will let you sample each of their tacos. That includes Chicken al Pastor, Pork Carnitas, Crispy Fish, Crispy Cauliflower and Shrimp.
When: October 4
Bodega Negra - New York City, New York
The deal: These killer tacos are going to be two-for-one all day.
When: October 4
Cantina Rooftop - New York City, New York
The deal: Get 90 minutes of unlimited tacos off the menu for $25.
When: October 4, 4-10pm
Central Taco and Tequila - Westmont, New Jersey
The deal: Gets $1 tacos all. day. long. It's a "Throwback Taco" on a flour tortilla with ground beef, Monterrey Jack cheese, lettuce, and diced tomatoes.
When: October 4
Mercadito - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: Get a plate of the River North restaurant's tacos for $10.40. (Eh? Get it? 10/4?) That will include their Grashopper Taco.
When: October 4
Taco Dumbo – New York City, New York
The deal: The first 300 people to text “FREE TACOS” to 1-(646)-768-8218 between 11am and 3pm on National Taco Day will get, well, free tacos.
When: October 4
Tallboy Taco - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: Grab tacos for just $2, whether you're dining in or carrying out.
When: October 4, 11am-6pm
Tito's Tacos Mexican Restaurant - Los Angeles, California
The deal: Tito's Vodka and Tito's Tacos are teaming up because National Taco Day is also National Vodka Day. For $25 you're getting entrance to a taco party that will land you tacos, entertainment and three Tito's Handmade Vodka Specialty Cocktails. Plus, all proceeds from tickets go to The Culver City Cultural Affairs Foundation.
When: October 4, 2-8pm
Other Deals on National Taco Day
Applebee's
The deal: The Drink of the Month is a $1 Vampire. The purple rum cocktail comes with a cherry and a set of vampire teeth floating on top.
When: October 1-31
Pizza Hut
The deal: Every day in October, Pizza Hut will be dishing up a free $20 gift card on Reddit.
When: October 1-31
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Sink your teeth into a Pizookie for just $3 with any purchase throughout the month. It's a cookie baked in a deep-dish pan and topped with ice cream. Make room for dessert. Lots of room.
When: Through October 6
Carvel
The deal: In conjunction with Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” in October, Carvel is offering a Silme Shake loaded with edible slime. If that’s not your bag, you can get $3 off Halloween-themed cakes and $2 off Lil’ Screamer Novelties all month.
When: Through October 31
Romano’s Macaroni Grill
The deal: First responders can get a free serving of Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti. Just flash an ID when you’re dining in.
When: October 1-31
Mrs. Fields
The deal: To honor the nation’s great cookies, Mrs. Fields is offering a buy-three-get-one-free deal all month.
When: Through October 31
Bojangles
The deal: Participating locations are serving up coffee in any size for just a buck.
When: Through December 31
