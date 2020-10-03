News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Tacos for National Taco Day Here's how to hit your taco quota on National Taco Day, October 4.

Shutterstock

If you're looking for a little, teensy bit of good news as a pick-me-up, you've come to the right place. National Taco Day is Sunday, October 4. No, it's not as good as winning the lottery, but any port in a storm. National Taco Day is your annual reminder that you probably don't eat enough tacos. Even if you do, you don't. You just don't. For this tortilla-wrapped holiday, restaurants across the country are offering free food and other deals to help you hit your taco quota. Local restaurants will be celebrating, and so are big national chains like Taco John's, Qdoba, and Del Taco. (Though, remember that local restaurants are struggling through the pandemic and need the support of the community. Order directly from the restaurant and not a third-party app when possible.) Here are all of the best Taco Day deals you'll find in 2020.

Free Tacos for National Taco Day Del Taco

The deal: Nab a free Del Taco with any purchase made over National Taco Day Weekend (which is a phrase I just made up). You'll find the coupon for the deal in the Del Taco app.

When: October 3-4 Taco John's

The deal: Grab a free Beef Stuffed Grilled Taco through the Taco John's mobile app. It'll appar in there on the morning of October 4.

When: October 4-5 Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Make a purchase and you'll get a free taco. It's your choice. Everything on the menu is fair game. Just use this coupon.

When: October 4-5

Courtesy of Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Taco Deals for National Taco Day Fuzzy's Taco Shop

The deal: Tacos! Tacos! Tacos! They're all $1.50 for National Taco Day. (Some locations allow online orders for the deal, but they'll be limited to 10 tacos per order.)

When: October 4 Qdoba

The deal: Become a Reward Member to get free delivery on National Taco Day with a $20 minimum order. You'll have to order through Qdoba.com or the mobile app and use the code "TACODAY."

When: October 4 Moe's Southwest Grill

The deal: Moe Rewards members will get $5 off a Taco Kit on National Taco Day. If you're not a member, you have until 8am on Sunday to sign up and get the offer.

When: Redeem on October 4 Casey's General Store

The deal: For National Taco Day, you can get a large Taco Pizza for $11.99.

When: October 4

Courtesy of Cantina Rooftop

Local Deals for National Taco Day Cantina Rooftop - New York City, New York

The deal: Get 90 minutes worth of unlimited tacos for $30. That'll include Carnitas, Pollo Adobado, Baja, Veggies, and Asada.

When: October 4, 11am-10pm

Other Deals Available on National Taco Day Applebee's

The deal: The chain's drink of the month is a spooky cocktail. It's your choice of the Tipsy Zombie, made with Bacardi Superior, or you can get the Dracula's Juice drink that's made with Bacardi Superior and Patrón. They're both $5 and available to-go where that's allowed.

When: Through October 31 The Cheesecake Factory

The deal: Take $10 off your tab when you spend at least $40 by using the code "CHEESECAKE10." This is available for takeout through the Cheesecake Factory site or delivery through DoorDash.

When: October 2-9 Applebee's

The deal: Order an entrée, and you can add one dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for just a buck.

When: "For a limited time" Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: The pizza chain is celebrating World Vegetarian Day on October 1 by offering $10 off all large pizzas with the code "000038." (You'll be able to celebrate World Vegetarian Day for weeks with this one.)

When: October 1-15 Hungry Howie's

The deal: Hungry Howie's is running deals to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund this month. Because of that, you can snag a medium one-topping pizza for $1 with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Use the code "LHPBOGO."

When: October 1-31 Casey's General Store

The deal: Grab two large single topping pizzas for $8.99 each. You can also get a free two-liter soda with a large pizza purchase if you're a Casey's Rewards member.

When: October 1-30 VIDE - Premium Canned Cocktails

The deal: Order the canned cocktails through the company's site to get a four-pack for $9.99 on National Vodka Day instead of the usual $11.99.

When: October 4