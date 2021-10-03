Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Tacos for National Taco Day

Photo courtesy of California Tortilla

If you've read any of our food holiday coverage, you know the situation. When any given food holiday comes up, restaurants all over the country offer deals to celebrate the day and bring you through their doors. That's no different on October 4, National Taco Day. The main difference is that tacos are amazing and other days like National Pumpkin Spice Day or National Noodle Day don't hold a candle to the tortilla party. To help you maximize the potential of your celebration, Thrillist has pulled together the best taco deals from around the country. You're going to find deals at local shops as well as national chains like Taco Bell, Del Taco, and Qdoba. For your eating pleasure, here are the best taco deals for National Taco Day.

Thrillist TV History of

Courtesy of El Pollo Loco

Taco Deals on National Taco Day Fuzzy's Taco Shop

The deal: For National Taco Day, Fuzzy's is offering $1.50 tacos all day.

When: October 4 Taco Bell

The deal: Take $5 off any $15 delivery order when it is placed through Grubhub.

When: October 4 7-Eleven

The deal: 7Rewards members can grab 10 tacos for $1.

When: October 4 7-Eleven

The deal: Purchase an order of mini tacos for delivery and you'll get the second order for free.

When: October 4 Carl's Jr.

The deal: For National Taco Day, you can pick up a Guacamole Bacon Angus Burger Small Combo for $7.99.

When: October 4 On the Border

The deal: For $10.99, you can get endless tacos today. Though, that's only on the hard or soft shell Ground Beef or Chicken Tinga Tacos. You'll have an up-charge if you're looking for something else.

When: October 4 Torchy's Tacos

The deal: Get free delivery when you order through the Torchy's site.

When: October 4-8

Other Food Deals on National Taco Day Wendy's

The deal: For just $1, you can buy a Wendy's Boo! Book. It gives you coupons for five free Frostys and a free order of fries with a purchase through the mobile app. All proceeds will go to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

When: Through October 31 Golden Chick

The deal: To celebrate the arrival of its new boneless wings, you can get $1 off an order and free delivery through UberEats.

When: Ongoing