Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Tacos for National Taco Day
It's always a good day to celebrate tacos. October 4 just happens to be an especially good day.
If you've read any of our food holiday coverage, you know the situation. When any given food holiday comes up, restaurants all over the country offer deals to celebrate the day and bring you through their doors.
That's no different on October 4, National Taco Day. The main difference is that tacos are amazing and other days like National Pumpkin Spice Day or National Noodle Day don't hold a candle to the tortilla party. To help you maximize the potential of your celebration, Thrillist has pulled together the best taco deals from around the country. You're going to find deals at local shops as well as national chains like Taco Bell, Del Taco, and Qdoba.
For your eating pleasure, here are the best taco deals for National Taco Day.
Free Tacos on National Taco Day
Taco John's
The deal: Grab a free Fried Chicken Taco any time today.
When: October 4
Taco Bell
The deal: Grab a free Crunchy Taco through the mobile app when you spend at least $1.
When: October 4
Del Taco
The deal: Make a purchase to get a free Stuffed Quesadilla Taco.
When: October 4
El Pollo Loco
The deal: To celebrate the return of crunchy tacos, if you order one today, you'll get a free Mexican Coke. If you're a Loco Rewards member, you can get BOGO crunchy tacos.
When: October 4
California Tortilla
The deal: You'll get a coupon for a free taco with any purchase on National Taco Day.
When: October 4
Long John Silver's
The deal: Get a free taco when you order a combo meal.
When: October 4
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Make a purchase and get a free a la carte taco with the linked coupon or using the code "TACO" on the Rubio's site or mobile app.
When: October 4
Taco Del Mar
The deal: There's a buy-one-get-one-free deal on tacos for National Taco Day. Though, there's a limit of four freebies. You'll have to grab the coupon from their Facebook page on the day of the deal.
When: October 4
Taco Deals on National Taco Day
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
The deal: For National Taco Day, Fuzzy's is offering $1.50 tacos all day.
When: October 4
Taco Bell
The deal: Take $5 off any $15 delivery order when it is placed through Grubhub.
When: October 4
7-Eleven
The deal: 7Rewards members can grab 10 tacos for $1.
When: October 4
7-Eleven
The deal: Purchase an order of mini tacos for delivery and you'll get the second order for free.
When: October 4
Carl's Jr.
The deal: For National Taco Day, you can pick up a Guacamole Bacon Angus Burger Small Combo for $7.99.
When: October 4
On the Border
The deal: For $10.99, you can get endless tacos today. Though, that's only on the hard or soft shell Ground Beef or Chicken Tinga Tacos. You'll have an up-charge if you're looking for something else.
When: October 4
Torchy's Tacos
The deal: Get free delivery when you order through the Torchy's site.
When: October 4-8
Other Food Deals on National Taco Day
Wendy's
The deal: For just $1, you can buy a Wendy's Boo! Book. It gives you coupons for five free Frostys and a free order of fries with a purchase through the mobile app. All proceeds will go to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
When: Through October 31
Golden Chick
The deal: To celebrate the arrival of its new boneless wings, you can get $1 off an order and free delivery through UberEats.
When: Ongoing
