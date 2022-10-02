Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Tacos for National Taco Day

Courtesy of Fuzzy's Taco Shop

If you really dig into it, you'd probably find that there is at least one food holiday every day of the year. If not every day, pretty close to it. There are a lot of days with more than one. National Pepperoni Pizza Day and National Queso Day landed on the same day in September. However, there's a big difference between, say, National Pumpkin Day on October 26 and National Coffee Day on September 29. You will find a lot of perks enticing you to celebrate coffee, while pumpkin day is just kind of there. It's clear that National Taco Day on October 4 is in the big leagues. That's a pro-level food holiday. National Taco Day has made its orbit around the sun and returns bearing gifts. You're going to find deals at great local restaurants and big chains alike. That includes spots like Taco Bell, Taco John's, On the Border, California Tortilla, and lots more. To help you celebrate in your preferred method, here are the best deals you'll find on October 4 for National Taco Day.

Free Tacos on National Taco Day Taco John's

The deal: If you're a rewards member, you can get a free Beef Taco Bravo with any purchase.

When: October 4 California Tortilla

The deal: With every purchase, guests get a coupon for a free taco during a visit from October 5-11.

When: October 4 Qdoba

The deal: Guac and queso are free with the purchase of any entrée.

When: Ongoing

Courtesy of Burrito Beach

Local Deals on National Taco Day Burrito Beach - Chicago, Illinois

The deal: Grab $1 tacos all day. Though, there's a three-taco maximum per order. You'll find this at all locations except the one in O'Hare airport.

When: October 4 Great Jones Distilling Co. - New York, New York

The deal: Its "Prohibition Hour"--that's its version of a happy hour--puts the price of cocktails and "light bites" at $11.

When: Tuesday-Friday, 4-7 pm Tacombi — Miami, New York City, Washington, DC

The deal: Every weekday, Tacombi runs a happy hour with $9 Margaritas and Sandia Santas as well as $5 beers and Mexican Micheladas.

When: Monday-Friday, 4-7 pm Billy's on the Beach - Newport Beach, California

The deal: The revamped happy hour includes an $8 island-inspired cocktail or wine, as well as apps like Billy’s Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers, and Chowder Fries

When: Tuesday through Sunday, from 3-6 pm Char & Stave Coffee - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The deal: Happy hour includes $3 off mocktails and cocktails, 50% off flights, and 25% off pastries, among other deals.

When: Monday through Friday, 4-6 pm Tacotarian - San Diego, California

The deal: Grab the Giant Taco at the plant-based taco shop for $10 on National Taco Day. Plus, every Tuesday they have $3 tacos, including their asada, pastor, barbacoa, dorado, plantain, and other tacos.

When: October 4 El Halal Amigos - San Jose, California

The deal: Grab the Pollo A Pastor Taco for just $2.50 to celebrate National Taco Day.

When: October 4 Diego Pops - Scottsdale, Arizona

The deal: Get half-off appetizers, $2 off beers, $6 Diego Margaritas, and other deals during happy hour.

When: Daily, 3-6 pm

Courtesy of El Torito

Other Deals on National Taco Day Jack in the Box

The deal: To celebrate the release of its pumpkin-spice Oreo shake, the Basic Witch Shake, you can use the code "ACTUALLYFALL" to get a free five-piece order of churros with any purchase of the Basic Witch Shake.

When: Through October 31 Carl's Jr. and Hardee's

The deal: Grab a Double Cheeseburger, California Classic Double Cheeseburger, or Bacon Double Cheeseburger for $2.99 all month.

When: Through October 30 Tim Hortons

The deal: Order through the Tims app to get a medium hot or iced coffee for $.99.

When: Through October 31 Streets of New York

The deal: The Arizona-based chain is offering a 16-inch one-topping pizza for $20 with the code "$20PIZZA." That's $3.80 off the usual price.

When: Through October 31 Pieology

The deal: Join Pie Life rewards in October and get a free one-topping thin pizza. After you join, you'll have seven days to redeem that reward.

When: Through October 31 Schlotzsky's Deli

The deal: It's running a buy-one-get-one-free deal on baked goods. Though, that's only good at locations that have Cinnabon. You'll find the offer in the Schlotzsky's app.

When: October 4-7 Wendy's

The deal: If you're a Grubhub+ member, you can grab a free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger when you place an order of at least $20.

When: October 3-9 Wendy's

The deal: DashPass members on DoorDash get $4 off any order of at least $20 that includes a Biggie Bag.

When: October 3-30 Cinnabon

The deal: Cinnabon Rewards members get a BOGO deal on baked goods with the code "ROLL22" in the Cinnabon app. You can also get a $0 delivery fee in the app or through the website.

When: October 4-7 Peet's

The deal: Buy a one-pound bag of coffee beans and you'll get a free small drip coffee.

When: Ongoing