Taco Bell Has Special Gift Boxes Stuffed Full of Tacos for National Taco Day

Twas the night before National Taco Day
And all through Thrillist's office
We were craving Crunchwrap Supremes
Because they are flawless
Unfortunately for us, Taco Bell's National Taco Day deal on Thursday doesn't have anything to do with Crunchwrap Supremes, but the purveyor of all things Doritos Loco is still throwing a celebration befitting of the legitimate food holiday with special gift boxes filled with tacos.
The Mexican-inspired fast food chain is offering the taco gift box -- dubbed the National Taco Day $5 Gift Set -- in honor of the celebratory day for a mere $5 on October 4. The taco gift boxes come with two Doritos Locos Tacos (of the nacho cheese variety, because those were the only DLTs that survived the great menu cut of 2019) and two Crunchy Tacos. Without the deal, that order would typically cost you around $6.36 -- so savings are involved. You're getting four tacos for five bucks. Feeling the holiday spirit yet?
Taco Bell announced the festivities with a rhyming press release. "We're kicking off the season of giving in a very big way / Starting, of course, with National Taco Day / It pays homage to giving, the best tradition of all / Because the celebration of tacos is how we deck the halls."
Additionally, Taco Bell created an animated short film, reminiscent of the television special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, to really get fans into the holiday mood. Titled Glen and the Magic Taco, it features a talking taco named El Cruncho who flies around the world distributing tacos while sassing its creator, Glen, and poking fun at the audience with groan-worthy puns.
