Everywhere You Can Get Deals on Tequila & Cocktails for National Tequila Day
It's National Tequila Day. Act accordingly.
Tequila is a go-to liquor for more and more people in the US. If you love it, today's a good day to celebrate. If you're unsure, today's a good day to give it another try. If you hate, well, you probably aren't reading this.
July 24 is National Tequila Day. The Mexican spirit will be celebrated by restaurants, distilleries, and other stores across the US today. If you're looking for a discount on tequila, margaritas, or Palomas, we've got you. We're rounding up all the best deals you're going to find on National Tequila Day in one convenient place.
Here are the best deals you'll find on National Tequila Day.
Tequila Deals on National Tequila Day
Chili's
The deal: For National Tequila Day, Chili's is offering its Margarita of the Month (Bacardi Beach Party) for $5, the Chili's Presidente Margarita for $6, and a gallon of Mar-Go-'Rita for $30.
When: July 24
Chevys Fresh Mex
The deal: Grab a $3 House Margarita at participating locations.
When: July 24
On the Border
The deal: Get an 1800 Tequila Grande Margarita for $6 to celebrate National Tequila Day.
When: July 24
El Torito
The deal: Pick up a $5 Cadillac Margarita at participating locations within the California chain.
When: July 24
Local Deals on National Tequila Day
Billy's on the Beach - Newport Beach, California
The deal: The revamped happy hour includes an $8 island-inspired cocktail or wine, as well as apps like Billy’s Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers, and Chowder Fries
When: Tuesday through Sunday, from 3-6 pm
Diego Pops - Scottsdale, Arizona
The deal: Get half-off appetizers, $2 off beers, $6 Diego Margaritas, and other deals during happy hour.
When: Daily, 3-6 pm
The Montauk - Scottsdale, Arizona
The deal: The Skinny Margarita can be snagged for $7 all day in honor of the holiday.
When: July 24
Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill - Scottsdale, Arizona
The deal: The restaurant has more than 100 tequila options and they're all $2 off.
When: July 24
Food Deals on National Tequila Day
Del Taco
The deal: Get a free Crispy Chicken Taco when you buy one during the week of National Drive-Thru Day. You'll have to be a Del Yeah! Rewards member, though.
When: July 24-31
Penn Station East Coast Subs
The deal: Grab BOGO sandwiches from the sub chain. Use the code "SUMMER2022" at participating locations.
When: Through July 31
Whole Foods
The deal: Get 20% off all hot dogs. If you're a Prime member, you'll get an extra 10% off. That deal includes plant-based hot dogs.
When: July 20-26
