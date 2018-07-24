Jose Cuervo Is Offering $1 Drinks for National Tequila Day

You might have thought it would land during spring break. It doesn't. National Tequila Day is July 24.
In honor of the pseudo-holiday, Jose Cuervo is combining tequila and... uh... George Washington? Probably not the first name that pops into your head when you hear tequila. But how many things make sense when tequila is involved? The brand is going to be exchanging a shot of Jose Cuervo Tradicional for one George Washington in five cities around the country.
That's one shot for one dollar. Not a terrible way to start your National Tequila Day, whenever you're starting that celebration.
Residents of Chicago, Houston, Orlando, San Diego, and Washington DC can stop into a handful of bars that will offer you a shot of the first spirit made with 100% blue agave for just one buck. It's not the usual corn yellow color Cuervo you're used to seeing. Tradicional pours clear and is made from the original Cuervo recipe.
Here are all the places where you can jump on the deal.
Chicago: Fitz Pub, Lalos, Madison Tavern, Mi Mexico
Houston: Emma's, Frank N Steins Bar & Grill, Pico's, Yucatan Taco Stand
Orlando: Agave Azul Winter Park, Mesa 21, Side Bar, Wall Street Cantina, The Whole Enchilada
San Diego: Casa Guadalajara, La Pinata, So Beach Bar & Grille
Washington DC: Cloak & Dagger, Dirty Water, H Street Country Club, Prospect, San Antonio
