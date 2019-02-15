It Was so Windy in Ohio, Officials Warned People Their Dogs Might Blow Away

Every good dog owner knows you should never leave your four legged friend in a hot car, or that they probably need some reassurance from you during a loud thunderstorm. Though it probably came as a shock for many in Ohio this week when the National Weather Service issued a warning that it was so windy outside that their dogs were at risk of blowing away.
The wind was so strong in Cleveland earlier this week that the local outpost of the National Weather Service announced that gusts of up to 50mph could cause power lines to come down and trees to topple. It was also apparently so extreme that dogs were at risk of going full Toto because the NWS also put out an unofficial "small dog warning," advising people to "hold on to [their] pooch."
Villa Capri
The warning came ahead of a blustery Wednesday evening across parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania. It's unclear why the folks at NWS chose to include such a specific warning about dogs, but to drive the point home it also tweeted out a graphic featuring a dog flying through the air, which was a delightful touch.
While it's rare, dogs do indeed occasionally blow away when it gets super windy. As Today's Scott Stump points out, a Chihuahua puppy in Michigan went airborne in 2009 when it got caught in a 70mph gust and ended up a full mile away (safe and unharmed, thankfully).
Fortunately, there were no reports of any canines getting swept up during the Ohio windstorm. However, as helpful as a the reminder to hang tight to your dogs may be, it does beg the question: What about cats?
h/t Today
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.