Whole Foods Is Discounting All of Its Rosé for National Wine Day

Much like Mother's Day, every day is in fact National Wine Day, even if we don't call it that. But it's nice to mark the occasion with an official celebration. And that day is May 25, aka now. To celebrate, Whole Foods is offering some serious discounts on rosé.
This one-day sale is offering 20% off every rosé in the store. That means you it's time to stock up. You could get an entire year's worth of I-didn't-know-what-to-bring-so-I-brought-wine gifts out of the way with one trip to Whole Foods, so don't squander this opportunity.
This is the culmination of Whole Foods' spring rosé sale, which runs from April 4 and to May 29. That sale features discounts on 12 rosés handpicked by Whole Foods' Master Sommelier, Devan Broglie. All are Sommelier Best in Class wines, so if you're looking for a rosé recommendation, picking from this list wouldn't be a bad place to start.
Here's the full list of rosés from that promotion:
- Calixo Cava Brut Rosé
- Orlana Rosé Vinho Verde 2017
- El Terrano Rosado
- Alivetto IGP Ile De Beaute
- French Blue -- Bordeaux Rosé
- Folie en Provence -- Provence Rosé 2017
- Pure Provence Rosé
- Santa Julia Innovacion Malbec Syrah Rosé
- Skouras Zoe Rosé 2016
- Summer Water Rosé 2017
- Forty Ounce Rosé
- AIX Coteaux d’ Aix en Provence Rosé
And honestly, this might be your chance to buy a Mother's Day gift ahead of time for once -- a year ahead of time, but still.
