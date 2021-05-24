Everywhere You Can Get Discounts on Wine for National Wine Day
National Wine Day has arrived, and there are lots of opportunities to stock up.
National Wine Day is arriving at just the right time for a growing number of vaccinated Americans. May 25 is a perfect time to hang out in a backyard with a glass of wine, stock up for Memorial Day weekend, or just to get reload your wine rack.
Most food holidays like National Wine Day feature restaurants crafting offers to lure you through their doors. Wine Day has its own feel, though. You'll find wineries and wine subscription services offering free shipping, special packages, and deals on wines that will make your backyard get-together perfect.
Here are all the deals you can find on National Wine Day this week.
Wine Deals on National Wine DayIbotta and Camp Viejo
The deal: If you're 21+, you can get $5 cash-back through Ibotta on any in-store wine purchase made through the Ibotta app. There's also an offer to get an additional $3 off Campo Wines. You'll have to upload a photo of your receipt in the app to get the $5.
When: May 25
Windsor Vineyards
The deal: If you order at least two bottles, you can take 25% off everything on the site.
When: May 27-31
Cannonball
The deal: Take 10% off your online wine order with the code "SHAREASPLASH10."
When: Through May 31
Kendall-Jackson Wines
The deal: Take 20% off an order of at least six bottles with the code "KJWINE21."
When: May 25-27
Malene
The deal: Get free shipping from the California-based rosé winery when you order at least six bottles.
When: May 25
Archery Summit
The deal: Get the six-bottle collection of the 2018 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir for $350, which is $40 off the base price. Shipping is included.
When: May 25
Pine Ridge Vineyards
The deal: The Classic Napa Valley 6-Bottle Collection is $44 off the original price at $295. You'll also get free shipping.
When: May 25
Cameron Hughes Wine
The deal: Use the code "FREE" to get free shipping on your wine order.
When: May 25
Crook & Marker
The deal: Buy any eight-pack of Crook & Marker and you can grab a free eight-pack of its new canned Lime Margaritas. That's available anywhere the brand is sold.
When: Through May 31
Local Wine Deals on National Wine DayMarea 1939 at the National Hotel - Miami, Florida
The deal: Take 30% off all bottles or get wine by the glass for 10% at the hotel's new Spanish concept restaurant.
When: May 25
Food Deals Available on National Wine DayKrispy Kreme
The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.
When: Through December 31
Shake Shack
The deal: Get a free order of Crinkle Cut Fries with the purchase of a burger or chicken sandwich if you order in-store and show proof that you've been vaccinated against Covid-19.
When: May 21 - June 12
HelloFresh
The deal: Get 12 free meals across four boxes and free shipping when you drop in the code "HFSUMMER12."
When: Through May 31
EveryPlate
The deal: The meal kit service is offering $1.99 per meal plus 20% off two boxes when you use the code "MEMORIAL2021."
When: Through May 31
GoPuff
The deal: New users to the convenience store delivery service will get $10 off their first two orders with the code "GET20." Though, you're going to have to hit the $20 order minimum both times.
When: Ongoing
Marco's Pizza
The deal: To 25% off all menu-priced pizzas with the code "ENJOY25."
When: May 24-30
Cracker Barrel
The deal: Take 10% off an online order with the code "ONLINE10." There's a max of a $100 order, though and you can't use it on alcohol or gift cards.
When: Through June 6
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Buy $50 in gift cards online to get a $10 bonus card on the house.
When: Through July 18
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
The deal: Get free delivery when you order directly through the secret Chuck E. Cheese site. You can partner that up with a $10 large pizza right now, too.
When: Through May 25