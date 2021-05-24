News Everywhere You Can Get Discounts on Wine for National Wine Day National Wine Day has arrived, and there are lots of opportunities to stock up.

Photo by Day Of Victory Studio/Shutterstock

National Wine Day is arriving at just the right time for a growing number of vaccinated Americans. May 25 is a perfect time to hang out in a backyard with a glass of wine, stock up for Memorial Day weekend, or just to get reload your wine rack. Most food holidays like National Wine Day feature restaurants crafting offers to lure you through their doors. Wine Day has its own feel, though. You'll find wineries and wine subscription services offering free shipping, special packages, and deals on wines that will make your backyard get-together perfect. Here are all the deals you can find on National Wine Day this week.

Wine Deals on National Wine Day Ibotta and Camp Viejo

The deal: If you're 21+, you can get $5 cash-back through Ibotta on any in-store wine purchase made through the Ibotta app. There's also an offer to get an additional $3 off Campo Wines. You'll have to upload a photo of your receipt in the app to get the $5.

When: May 25 If you're 21+, you can get $5 cash-back through Ibotta on any in-store wine purchase made through the Ibotta app. There's also an offer to get an additional $3 off Campo Wines. You'll have to upload a photo of your receipt in the app to get the $5.: May 25 Windsor Vineyards

The deal: If you order at least two bottles, you can take 25% off everything on the site.

When: May 27-31 Cannonball

The deal: Take 10% off your online wine order with the code "SHAREASPLASH10."

When: Through May 31 Kendall-Jackson Wines

The deal: Take 20% off an order of at least six bottles with the code "KJWINE21."

When: May 25-27 Malene

The deal: Get free shipping from the California-based rosé winery when you order at least six bottles.

When: May 25 Archery Summit

The deal: Get the six-bottle collection of the 2018 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir for $350, which is $40 off the base price. Shipping is included.

When: May 25 Pine Ridge Vineyards

The deal: The Classic Napa Valley 6-Bottle Collection is $44 off the original price at $295. You'll also get free shipping.

When: May 25 Cameron Hughes Wine

The deal: Use the code "FREE" to get free shipping on your wine order.

When: May 25 Crook & Marker

The deal: Buy any eight-pack of Crook & Marker and you can grab a free eight-pack of its new canned Lime Margaritas. That's available anywhere the brand is sold.

When: Through May 31

Photo courtesy of Pine Ridge Vineyards

Local Wine Deals on National Wine Day Marea 1939 at the National Hotel - Miami, Florida

The deal: Take 30% off all bottles or get wine by the glass for 10% at the hotel's new Spanish concept restaurant.

When: May 25 Take 30% off all bottles or get wine by the glass for 10% at the hotel's new Spanish concept restaurant.: May 25

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.