Everywhere You Can Get Discounts on Wine for National Wine Day

National Wine Day is hitting on May 25, like it does every year. You can, of course, use the day as an excuse to get a glass of wine with your dinner or to crack open a bottle you’ve been saving. Both are solid methods of celebrating. However, the smart money is one using the promotions available for National Wine Day to stock up. (And maybe while simultaneously opening a bottle you’ve been saving.) For National Wine Day this year, you’re going to find deals from Wine Insiders, Barefoot Wine, Walt Wines, and many other companies. Here are all the best deals you’ll find on National Wine Day.

Deals on Wine for National Wine Day Whole Foods

The deal: The Rosé Wine Sale is happening now. For seven days, you can take 20% off all rosés.

When: May 25-31 Bar Louie

The deal: Get glasses of wine for $6 on National Wine Day.

When: May 25, 4-7 pm Barefoot Wine

The deal: The code "GRILL" will get you 15% off an order with $5 ground shipping. The offer is valid on these wines: Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml, Rich Red Blend 750ml, Cellars Chardonnay 750ml, Cellars Pinot Grigio 750ml, Cellars Moscato 750ml, and Cellars Pink Moscato 750ml.

When: Through May 31 Wine Insiders

The deal: Take 40% off an order with the code "WINE40."

When: Through May 25 YourWineStore

The deal: The online wine shop is offering 20% off Chardonnay purchases through the end of the month. Perfect for celebrating National Wine Day on May 25 or National Chardonnay Day on May 26. Use the code "CHARDONNAY."

When: Through May 31 American Social

The deal: Get half-priced bottles of wine all day for National Wine Day.

When: May 25 La Marca

The deal: Order four or more 750ml bottles of La Marca Prosecco, Prosecco Rosé, and Luminore Prosecco Superiore and get 25% off with the code "CELEBRATE."

When: Through June 1 Walt Wines

The deal: It's running a contest on Instagram where you're cheeseboard skills land you free cheese for a year. (Making it pair with Walt's Pinot Noir is part of the contest.)

When: Enter by May 31

Local Deals for National Wine Day The Strat - Las Vegas, Nevada

The deal: For National Wine Day, the restaurant with a 360-degree rotating view is offering 25% off bottles of wine.

When: May 25

