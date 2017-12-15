Nativity Scene Goes Hilariously Wrong After Sheep Snatches Baby Jesus

Live nativity scenes around Christmastime are generally pretty solemn affairs as onlookers watch actors reenact the birth of Jesus. However, one staged at a church in Tennessee earlier this week turned into a laugh-riot after it went hilariously off the rails when one of the participating toddlers -- dressed as a sheep -- suddenly went rogue and snatched the baby Jesus doll from the manger.
On December 10, the all-child live Nativity scene at the First Baptist Church of White Pine was running smoothly as a children's choir sang "Away in a Manger" in the background and the congregation looked on. That was, until one of the girls dressed as a sheep in the scene got a little restless and decided to grab the baby Jesus, upstaging the whole event while setting off a choir of belly laughs from the crowd. Channeling maternal instincts, "Mary" stepped in to avert a full-on Jesus-napping and attempted to wrestle the baby doll back -- twice.
Fortunately, the mother of the sheep in question, Tana Benson, managed to capture the entire episode on video, and posted it to Facebook. 'Tis the season of giving, after all, and this gift's been a hit -- as of this writing the video has already racked up over eight million views.
h/t NewsChannel5
