Natty Light Just Unleashed a New High-ABV Lemonade Beer Called Natty Daddy

Part of the appeal of a nice shandy -- and most hard seltzers. as well -- is that they're not only refreshing, but they're sessionable. You're able to have a few of the low-abv drinks crisping yourself under the sun. Their sessionability is a feature. Most people aren't looking for that summer sipper to have an ABV climbing toward your SAT score.

Though, maybe you disagree with that sentiment. Maybe you want a shandy that packs more of a punch than a Two-Hearted, something that reminds you more of drinking Death by Coconut than White Claw 70. Well, Natty Light agrees with you. Entering the ring just before the official first day of summer is Natty Daddy Lemonade. The malt beverage plays at being a shandy while its 8% ABV feels like it's anything but.

"Natural Light has established a great foothold in the innovation space over the last year, with a powerful fan response to the launch of Naturdays and Natural Light Seltzer," Daniel Blake, Vice President of US Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement, tooting his employer's horn. "Natty Daddy Lemonade is poised to continue that streak and we’re excited to launch a refreshing new beverage that captures the spontaneity and adventurous spirit our fans celebrate all summer."

With Father's Day around the corner and a name like Natty Daddy, of course, the company is running a contest that can land you and dear ol' dad a summer full of high-ABV shandy. Share a picture of your dad on social media with the hashtags #NattyDaddyLemonade and #sweepstakes to get you both a shot at a large pile of beer.

It's rolling out to stores across the US now and is available in 16-ounce and 25-ounce (accurately labeled "The Big One") single-serve cans. Between the ABV and the size of those cans, you may only need to bring one with when you're having socially distant beers in a backyard.