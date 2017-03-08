Ski Dude Is Overly Chill About Being Impaled By Tree Branch

“I thought maybe my chinstrap got pushed up into my face, so I tried to brush it off and that’s when I felt the stick. So, I shook left to right and saw the stick moving in my peripherals. I reached out and grabbed it and wiggled it before realizing it was pretty far in there."

He was apparently as calm in the moment as he was while posing for pictures at the hospital. In the moments after the accident, he says, “I yelled over to Pete, ‘Hey look I got a new piercing.’”

Even with insurance, Hagood had some significant hospital bills to deal with, including his $1,250 deductible. However, with the help of some friends and kind people online, he reached the goal and is nearly back to normal. Except for the part where he's drinking beer through a straw for the time being.