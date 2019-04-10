Natty Light Is Giving Free Beer for a Year to a Bunch of People This Weekend

It's golf season. You are either already excited or you're under 55. OK, that's not true. An average of 13 million people watched the final round of the Masters last year. That's almost as many as the 2018 World Series. Whether or not you care about golf, Natural Light wants to give you a reason to be excited that the 2019 Masters starts on April 11.
The beer brand is shoehorning itself into the ongoing debate about corn syrup and calories that basically no one cares about. Natty Light has 95 calories and Miller Lite has 96. Since it "finished" one under its competitor, a release states, the former scored "a birdie while Miller is stuck at even par." They're using that as an excuse to give you free beer, so don't look a gift horse in the mouth.
During the final round of the tournament on Sunday, April 14, Natty is giving away free beer for an entire year every time a golfer shoots a birdie (that's one under par if you're only tuning in for the beer). To win, tweet #BirdieLight and #Sweepstakes on Sunday. Now you've entered the contest. Every time someone sinks a birdie, an angel gets a beer. Or, you might. Natty Light will DM a random winner on Twitter after the birdie, and that person just earned themselves 12 months of free beer.
