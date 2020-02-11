Natty Light Is Giving Away $1 Million to Help Pay Off Your Student Loans

Cheap beer and piles of student loan debt are like spaghetti and meatballs for college students. You might not even like it all that much, but you know you're going to have it. Fortunately, for the third straight year, Natty Light is planning on combining them to your benefit. No, this isn't about a pasta-flavored beer.
This is the third year of the Anheuser Busch InBev-owned company's 10-year promise to spend $10 million through the Natural Light College Debt Relief Program. With student debt skyrocketing and news on February 10 that President Trump's proposed budget would end the student loan forgiveness program, it's admirable that the beer company is spending money this way. That's doubly true when you realize they've probably caused as many early-morning headaches as student debt.
"College Debt remains one of the most pressing issues facing Americans today, so we’re proud to keep supporting the Natty community by coming back with another million dollars to help ease some of the burden," Daniel Blake, senior director of US value brands at Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement. "But we’ve also got something else exciting in-store to keep the spotlight on this issue – all we need is our fans' actual diplomas to make it happen."
To get a cut of this year's $1 million in student debt relief, make a video showing how you'd celebrate if your loans were paid off. It'll have to include the Natty Light logo and the hashtags #NattyStories, #Contest, and #2020 when you post it to social media.
Additionally, the last bit of Blake's quote references a new wrinkle in the program that is a bit mysterious. (Or maybe alarming, it's hard to say at this point.) In the announcement, Natural Light says it "has a unique proposal to raise awareness around the colossal cost of college -- NAtty will send $100 via Cash App or check to anyone willing to rent their diploma as a part of a highly-classified plan they're brewing up as an extension of the college debt relief program." That seems like a lot to ask, but $100 isn't nothing, either. That's, like, I don't know, 100 Natural Lights, probably.
